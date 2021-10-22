Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / STRATTEC Security Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Operating Results

STRATTEC Security Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Operating Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (“STRATTEC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:STRT) today reported operating results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 26, 2021.

First Quarter
Net sales for the first quarter ended September 26, 2021 were $100.3 million, compared to net sales of $126.2 million for the first quarter ended September 27, 2020. Net income was $101,000 in the current year first quarter, compared to net income of $8.0 million in the prior year first quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter were $0.03 compared to diluted earnings per share of $2.11 in the prior year first quarter.

The current year quarter net sales and profitability were significantly impacted by the global semiconductor chip shortage that temporarily closed several of our customer’s assembly plants in North America for extended periods of time resulting in significantly reduced sales during the current year quarter.

Additionally, the prior year quarter tax results included a favorable tax adjustment due to changes to the Federal tax law generally referred to as the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017”, which reduced our income tax provision by $675,000 and increased our diluted earnings per share by $0.18 in the prior year quarter in comparison to the current year quarter.

Net sales to each of our customers in the current year quarter and prior year quarter were as follows (in thousands):

      Three Months Ended    
        September 26, 2021       September 27, 2020    
                     
  Stellantis / Fiat Chrysler Automobiles   $ 16,560     $ 25,083    
  General Motors Company     25,684       37,756    
  Ford Motor Company     17,695       15,846    
  Tier 1 Customers     11,975       17,495    
  Commercial and Other OEM Customers     17,412       21,435    
  Hyundai / Kia     11,015       8,619    
  TOTAL   $ 100,341     $ 126,234    

 

Sales to Stellantis / Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and General Motors Company in the current year quarter decreased over the same period in the prior year quarter due primarily to lower vehicle production volumes for which we supply components due to the continuing impact of the global semiconductor chip shortage. Sales to the Ford Motor Company in the current quarter increased primarily due to the increased content on the F-150 pick-up truck for which we supply components. Tier 1 Customers and Commercial and Other OEM Customers were down in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter due to lower production vehicle volumes relating to the semiconductor chip shortage referenced above. Sales to Tier 1 Customers, Commercial and Other OEM Customers primarily represent purchasers of vehicle access control products, such as latches, fobs, driver controls and door handles, that we have developed in recent years to complement our historic core business of locks and keys. The increased sales to Hyundai / Kia in the current year quarter were principally due to higher levels of production on their recently launched new Kia Carnival, formerly the Kia Sedona and Hyundai Starex minivans for which we supply components.

Gross Profit margins declined to 12.5% in the current year quarter compared to 17.8% in the prior year quarter primarily due to lower customer vehicle production volumes, higher costs for both raw materials and purchased components, an unfavorable Mexican Peso to US dollar exchange rate affecting the cost of our Mexican operations and the mandatory minimum wage increase enacted by the Mexican Government effective January 1, 2021.

Engineering, Selling and Administrative expenses as a percent of net sales in the current year quarter were 12.1% compared to 9.0% in the prior year quarter. This increase in overall operating expense spending in the current year quarter was primarily due to higher costs for our salaried work force as the prior year quarter had temporary wage reductions that we implemented to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations.

Included in Other (Expense) Income, Net in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter were the following items (in thousands of dollars):

        September 26,       September 27,    
        2021       2020    
                 
  Equity (Loss) Earnings of VAST LLC Joint Venture   $ (251 )   $ 825    
  Net Foreign Currency Transaction Gain (Loss)     180       (123 )  
  Other     (50 )     (137 )  
      $ (121 )   $ 565    
                 

The equity loss of VAST LLC in the current year quarter related primarily to the global semiconductor chip shortage referred to above that impacted profitability in our VAST China operation as compared to the same period in the prior year quarter. VAST LLC (including VAST China) is a crucial part of our global strategy and we anticipate that it will contribute to our overall long-term market and financial strength.

Frank Krejci, President and CEO commented: “This has been a very challenging quarter. For example, industry vehicle build rates in September 2021 were 34% below those in April 2021 due to supply chain issues, forcing many temporary assembly plant closures by our customers during the current quarter.

“There has been some recent improvement in supply chain issues, a trend that will hopefully continue. Longer term, reasons for optimism remain because of continued consumer demand, extremely thin industry inventory levels and recent reductions of assembly plant closures.

“We were still able to remain profitable through operational adjustments and cost containment efforts. This was in the face of efficiency disruptions from unexpected customer shipping curtailments, a 20% decline in sales versus last year, added logistics costs, price increases from suppliers and losses in our China operations. Much credit is due to the efforts of our Associates. With a strong balance sheet and lower production pressures, we kept a long-term perspective and maintained a view of this situation as an opportunity to continue to invest in our future products and operational efficiencies.”

STRATTEC designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive Access Control Products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products. These products are provided to customers in North America, and on a global basis through a unique strategic relationship with WITTE Automotive of Velbert, Germany and ADAC Automotive of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Under this relationship, STRATTEC, WITTE and ADAC market each company’s products to global customers under the “VAST Automotive Group” brand name. STRATTEC’s history in the automotive business spans over 110 years.

Certain statements contained in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and “would.” Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties in the Company’s operations and business environment. These uncertainties include general economic conditions, in particular, relating to the automotive industry, consumer demand for the Company’s and its customers’ products, competitive and technological developments, customer purchasing actions, changes in warranty provisions and customer product recall policies, work stoppages at the Company or at the location of its key customers as a result of labor disputes, foreign currency fluctuations, uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies, tariffs and reactions to same from foreign countries, the volume and scope of product returns, adverse business and operational issues resulting from the continuing effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, matters adversely impacting the timing and availability of component parts and raw materials needed for the production of our products and the products of our customers and fluctuations in our costs of operation (including fluctuations in the cost of raw materials). Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company’s quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Condensed Results of Operations
(In Thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
             
    First Quarter Ended
             
    September 26, 2021   September 27, 2020
             
Net Sales   $ 100,341     $ 126,234  
Cost of Goods Sold     87,792       103,723  
Gross Profit     12,549       22,511  
             
Engineering, Selling &            
Administrative Expenses     12,121       11,314  
Income from Operations     428       11,197  
             
Interest Expense     (48 )     (112 )
Other (Expense) Income, Net     (121 )     565  
Income before Provision for Income            
Taxes and Non-Controlling Interest     259       11,650  
             
Provision for Income Taxes     37       1,577  
             
Net Income     222       10,073  
Net Income Attributable            
to Non-Controlling Interest     (121 )     (2,065 )
             
Net Income Attributable            
to STRATTEC SECURITY CORP.   $ 101     $ 8,008  
Earnings Per Share:            
Basic   $ 0.03     $ 2.13  
Diluted   $ 0.03     $ 2.11  
Average Basic            
Shares Outstanding     3,830       3,765  
             
Average Diluted            
Shares Outstanding     3,893       3,788  
             
Other            
Capital Expenditures   $ 2,789     $ 1,514  
Depreciation   $ 5,057     $ 4,885  

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Condensed Balance Sheet Data
(In Thousands)
             
             
             
             
      September 26, 2021     June 27, 2021
      (Unaudited)      
ASSETS            
Current Assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 7,024     $ 14,465  
Receivables, net     66,614       69,902  
Inventories, net     77,707       70,860  
Other current assets     24,295       19,677  
Total Current Assets     175,640       174,904  
Investment in Joint Ventures     26,617       27,224  
Other Long Term Assets     11,874       12,034  
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net     94,213       96,401  
    $ 308,344     $ 310,563  
             
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current Liabilities:            
Accounts Payable   $ 34,533     $ 36,727  
Other     35,901       40,845  
Total Current Liabilities     70,434       77,572  
Accrued Pension and Post Retirement Obligations     2,923       2,933  
Borrowings Under Credit Facility     17,000       12,000  
Other Long-term Liabilities     4,548       4,625  
Shareholders’ Equity     335,167       334,058  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss     (17,278 )     (16,797 )
Less: Treasury Stock     (135,608 )     (135,615 )
Total STRATTEC SECURITY            
  CORPORATION Shareholders’ Equity     182,281       181,646  
Non-Controlling Interest     31,158       31,787  
Total Shareholders’ Equity     213,439       213,433  
    $ 308,344     $ 310,563  

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Condensed Cash Flow Statement Data
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
             
    First Quarter Ended
             
      September 26, 2021       September 27, 2020  
             
             
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:            
Net Income   $ 222     $ 10,073  
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net            
Cash Provided by Operating Activities:            
Depreciation     5,057       4,885  
Equity Loss (Earnings) in Joint Ventures     251       (825 )
Foreign Currency Transaction (Gain) Loss     (139 )     399  
Unrealized Gain on Peso Forward Contracts     98       (335 )
Stock Based Compensation Expense     396       208  
Change in Operating Assets/Liabilities     (15,659 )     (7,443 )
Other, net     127       338  
             
Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Operating Activities     (9,647 )     7,300  
             
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:            
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment     (2,789 )     (1,514 )
Proceeds Received on Sale of Property, Plant            
and Equipment           3  
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities     (2,789 )     (1,511 )
             
Cash Flow from Financing Activities:            
Borrowings on Credit Facility     7,000        
Repayment of Borrowings under Credit Facility     (2,000 )     (5,000 )
Dividends Paid to Non-Controlling Interest of Subsidiaries     (600 )     (490 )
Exercise of Stock Options and Employee            
Stock Purchases     619       19  
             
Net Cash Provided (Used In) Financing Activities     5,019       (5,471 )
             
Foreign Currency Impact on Cash     (24 )     (109 )
             
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash & Cash Equivalents     (7,441 )     209  
             
Cash and Cash Equivalents:            
Beginning of Period     14,465       11,774  
End of Period   $ 7,024     $ 11,983  

 

Contact: Pat Hansen
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
414-247-3435
www.strattec.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.