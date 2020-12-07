Stratus Enhances ztC™ Edge Computing Platform and Introduces ztC Advisor, Opening New Range of Comprehensive Edge Systems Management Capabilities

Latest release features Stratus Redundant Linux 2.2 and comprehensive remote monitoring that simplifies centralized management of ztC Edge-based infrastructure

MAYNARD, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, today launched enhancements to its ztC Edge computing platform with the release of Stratus Redundant Linux (SRL) version 2.2 and a preview of a new, comprehensive edge systems management solution, ztC™ Advisor. These enhancements enable optimal infrastructure performance, utilization, and faster time-to-value to ensure simple, protected, and autonomous business operations.

Stratus Redundant Linux 2.2, ztC Edge’s core operating system, features an enhanced application interface, REST API, that provides more information via the web about ztC Edge’s virtual machines (VMs) and their current state. This capability allows teams to remotely optimize infrastructure performance and utilization. SRL 2.2 also includes additional software and security updates.

ztC Advisor: Comprehensive Remote Systems Management

With ztC Advisor, Stratus introduces a new edge systems management solution to simplify centralized monitoring and management of a customer’s entire ztC Edge computing infrastructure. The new solution offers a secure web-based portal that anyone in operations or IT can use to quickly and easily view the health and utilization of their entire ztC Edge inventory, remotely triage issues, improve productivity, and mitigate risk.

“These ztC Edge platform enhancements, including the introduction of ztC Advisor, represent our continued investment in edge innovation as well as our commitment to deliver simple, protected, and autonomous zero-touch Edge Computing solutions,” said Jason Andersen, Vice President of Business Line Management at Stratus. “With ztC Advisor, we are simplifying how customers manage their fleet of ztC Edge platforms – and they don’t need to be operations or IT experts. Customers point to the availability of comprehensive edge management tools and dashboards that anyone can use as critical to their success.”

Customers Quotes about ztC Advisor

“With a clean, user-friendly dashboard, ztC Advisor helps us efficiently monitor and manage our growing multi-ztC Edge environment,” said Andreas Linn, Support Manager, Nonstop Technologies GmbH

“Because it’s so easy to set up and use, ztC Advisor helps admins of all backgrounds become productive quickly,” said Hans-Jürgen Rux, Consultant/Analyst, DIVENTUS GmbH

“With an intuitive interface, ztC Advisor is very easy to use – for admins of all backgrounds,” said David Edwards, Cybersecurity Systems Engineer, Velta Technology

Released as a preview, ztC Advisor’s first features include:

A comprehensive asset management overview of all ztC Edge platforms owned by a customer, including systems that have been deployed but have not been provisioned. The overview makes it easier for administrators to holistically maximize resource utilization and optimize their hardware refresh and software patching schedules.

A centralized dashboard view of individual system status and resource utilization presented in real-time, enabling administrators to easily see platform status at-a-glance.

User–defined groups for customers to assign individual systems to groups and use the ztC Advisor dashboard’s built-in sorting and filtering functions to quickly access information from specific platforms.

Secure–push technology between ztC Advisor and ztC Edge. The web-based solution is architected so that ztC Edge platforms initiate sessions and periodically push information to ztC Advisor which minimizes cyber-security risk by limiting data transfer.

Integration with Stratus Service Portal and ztC Edge platforms, allowing customers with portal access to use their same credentials to access ztC Advisor. One-click enablement from the ztC Edge Console automatically sets up the corresponding ztC Edge platform to be visible and present data through ztC Advisor, minimizing setup and configuration time.

ztC Advisor and its remote system monitoring capabilities are compatible with ztC Edge platforms running SRL 2.2, and build updates to ztC Edge platforms, released early last year, that address customers’ most pressing needs for enhanced security, monitoring and performance at the edge.

About ztC Edge

The Stratus ztC™ Edge is a secure, rugged, highly automated Edge Computing platform that helps increase operational efficiency and eliminate downtime by simplifying and protecting business-critical applications.

Purpose-built for operational technology (OT) while meeting standard IT performance and security requirements, ztC Edge is simple to deploy, protected from interruptions and threats, and operates autonomously. The zero-touch Edge Computing platform can be quickly installed at a single location or across multiple locations without the need for specialized IT skills.

ztC Edge is a proven computing platform that has helped Stratus customers across many industries reduce their operations and maintenance costs, minimize risk of data loss, and ensure continuous availability for business-critical operations.

About Stratus

For leaders digitally transforming their operations to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies

