Stratus ztC Edge 110i Receives Plant Engineering Product of the Year Award

May 14, 2020

Zero-touch Edge Computing platform earns Silver Award within the Automation & Controls category

MAYNARD, Mass., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, has earned Plant Engineering’s Product of the Year Silver award for the ztC™ Edge 110i; demonstrating its ability to simplify, protect and automate digitally transforming business-critical operations through it’s highly reliable and continuously available capabilities.

The Product of the Year is a reader’s choice award program in which new and transformative products are voted on based on innovation and performance. The host of this 32nd annual award, Plant Engineering, provides strategic manufacturing knowledge to help plant managers, engineers and maintenance professionals operate businesses efficiently, effectively and safely.

Stratus’s ztC Edge is a rugged, highly available and secure Edge Computing platform that protects and maintains business-critical applications quickly, reliably, and efficiently in distributed, under-resourced locations. Easy to set up, configure and manage, the ztC Edge’s self-protecting and self-monitoring features help reduce unplanned downtime and ensure the continuous availability of business-critical industrial applications.

“Thank you to the Plant Engineering readers who voted for ztC Edge. Being named a Product of the Year recognizes Stratus’ dedication to enabling customers to safely be more productive and efficient in resource constrained environments through simple, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms,” said Jason Andersen, vice president of business line management at Stratus. “As our customers digitally transform their businesses, whether implementing remote monitoring and control or advanced analytics, they have come to rely on our ztC Edge platform.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dc23941-c5da-494f-aefc-cda50dccabe7

About Stratus

For leaders digitally transforming their operations in order to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies.

