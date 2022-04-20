Stream Station and Viking Enterprise Solutions Join Forces to Deliver Radically Different Media/Entertainment Workflows

Video Transmission Leaders to Showcase Storage Solution that Protects Content, Controls Costs at NAB

Stream Station Virtual Control Room The Stream Station virtual control room is a centralized distribution hub for incoming content pushed out to any platform. The control room can service any production location in the world, enabling customers to reduce personnel on site, connect remote talent or augment traditional studio/production teams.

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Next week at the 2022 NAB Show, Stream Station will be on hand to highlight an all-new workflow option for the broadcast industry. Stream Station and Viking Enterprise Solutions (VES) are teaming up to bring flexibility, content control and predictable costs to VOD and broadcast workflows.

Leveraging its years of experience helping customers in the broadcast production industry and building media networks, Stream Station identified VES’s Cloud Native Obsidian (CNO) as a critical addition to its wide array of options for content development and management. Media and entertainment professionals are looking for an easy-to-use storage implementation to answer the challenges created by massive amounts of unstructured data, content control and compliance requirements, and increasing recurrent cloud storage costs. Enter CNO, an economical, flexible storage alternative to public cloud solutions that provides on-premise, complete control of mission-critical, frequently accessed data.

“Certain applications simply can’t be connected to the public cloud – and CNO is the perfect alternative,” noted Chip Pettit, president of Stream Station Inc. “CNO is the solution that content owners we deal with on a daily basis have been asking us for, as they can now completely control their own content and decide where it gets replicated. CNO has also given us the ability to provide our customers with transparent pricing that fits their budget for cloud storage, with all of the reliability of a large public cloud provider. This is great news for a large segment of broadcasters, including corporate, sports, news and nonprofits.”

“CNO was specifically designed as an attractive, more secure all-in-one solution that delivers cloud benefits on-premise,” said Mark DeVincent, SVP and GM, Viking Enterprise Solutions. “VES has built platforms for some of the most respected enterprise companies and cloud providers in the world. Stream Station has helped customers deliver the biggest sporting and entertainment events – making this a very synergistic partnership. Together with Stream Station, we are radically changing workflows for those that need VOD storage. We look forward to collaborating further with Stream Station as they scale their offering.”

CNO demos will be conducted in Stream Station’s booth #W6124 on the NAB show floor, and will focus on using the device to sync to cloud S3-compliant storage. Stream Station will demonstrate how that stored data can then be delivered to a mobile device.

CNO is available through Stream Station and VES distribution partner Climb Channel Solutions. For more information, please email sales@streamstation.com or visit www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com.

About Stream Station

Stream Station is a highly specialized streaming solutions company providing video stream end-to-end management, consulting services, and branded solutions for content development and management. Founded in 2001, Stream Station has over 100 combined years of broadcast and technology experience and transmits over 50 petabytes of data and content yearly. Addressing the burgeoning market for live and on demand video, Stream Station has a global client roster representing organizations spanning retail, banking, worship, entertainment and more.

About Viking Enterprise Solutions

Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Viking Enterprise Solutions award winning products are tailored for integration into OEM, system integrator and data center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market. More information is available at www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com.

