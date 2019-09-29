Street fires burn in Hong Kong amid running battles between protesters and police

Hong Kong police fired water cannon, rubber bullets and round after round of tear gas at petrol bomb-throwing protesters on Sunday in some of the most widespread and violent clashes in more than three months of anti-government unrest.
