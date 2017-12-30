Street protests hit Iran for third straight day as pro-government rallies held

DUBAI (Reuters) – Anti-government protests broke out in Iran for the third day running on Saturday as separate state-sponsored rallies were staged to mark the end of unrest that shook the country in 2009, according to Iranian news agencies and state media.
