Breaking News
Home / Top News / Streetwise Reports Publishes ‘Q2 Earnings Soar for AI-Assisted Advertising Technology Firm Adcore’

Streetwise Reports Publishes ‘Q2 Earnings Soar for AI-Assisted Advertising Technology Firm Adcore’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adcore Inc. (ADCO:TSX.V), the developer of machine-learning powered advertising technologies, reported record second quarter financials, including an increase in revenue growth of 53% year over year.

Adcore uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to automate online search and shopping advertising and is used by digital agencies and advertisers to enhance and maximize search engine marketing.

Company mentioned: Adcore Inc.

The second quarter was filled with several notable milestones:

  • Completed in May a go-public transaction with County Capital One Ltd. and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADCO.
  • Raised gross proceeds of CA$4 million as part of its go-public effort.
  • Opened a Toronto office in July to complement its Tel Aviv headquarters and Melbourne, Australia, office. Adcore’s Head of Sales relocated to the office to accelerate North American sales.

The company also announced two major contracts for online advertising, one with the Israeli Government Advertising Agency for CA$125 million over five years, and the second with Experience Oz, Australia and New Zealand’s number one site for travel experiences, with an online advertising budget of up to CA$5 million per year.

Adcore reported the following financial highlights for the second quarter:

  • Total revenue was CA$3.59 million compared to CA$2.35 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of 53%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was CA$1.08 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of CA$0.87 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of 24%.

Continue reading this article: Q2 Earnings Soar for AI-Assisted Advertising Technology Firm

About Streetwise Reports

Streetwise Reports shares investment ideas in many sectors. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. As of the date of this article, an affiliate of Streetwise Reports has a consulting relationship with Adcore Inc. Please click here for more information. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Adcore Inc.

The full disclosure is provided at the article’s end: Q2 Earnings Soar for AI-Assisted Advertising Technology Firm

CONTACT: For more information, please contact Carmen Guzman, [email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.