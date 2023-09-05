The United States has emerged as a pivotal market for stress relief supplement manufacturers, attributed to a multitude of factors that underscore its strategic importance in the industry.

Rockville, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As revealed by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Stress Relief Supplements Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 950 million by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6% over the next ten years.

Daily life challenges trigger a natural stress response in our bodies. Effective stress management is vital, as it directly affects our mental well-being. Employing self-care methods can effectively reduce and handle stress; however, there are instances where supplements become necessary. These supplements provide a targeted dietary approach to alleviate stress.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8894

A range of information sources that highlight both the advantages and disadvantages of stress-relieving supplements assist consumers in selecting the most suitable product format and type. Moreover, the growing stress levels among both young and elderly demographics due to shifts in lifestyle have led to an increased desire for stress-relieving supplements. This trend is predicted to persist throughout the forecasted period.

Key Segments of Stress Relief Supplements Industry Research Report

By Source By Form By Category By Distribution Channel Ashwagandha

Chamomile

Lavender

Melatonin

Rhodiola

L-theanine Capsules & Tablets

Oil

Powder Organic

Conventional Store-based [Supermarkets, Specialty Stores]

Non-store-based

Escalating global concerns about stress management are leading to a decline in healthcare effectiveness, negatively influencing productivity during work hours and consequently resulting in reduced organizational earnings. In the healthcare sector, demand for sleeping aids and stress management supplements is rising at a rapid pace.

Sleep deprivation is a significant contributor to stress. Internationally, a growing number of individuals are recognizing the potential drawbacks of conventional stress management medications, spurring an increased desire for herbal stress management supplements like ashwagandha.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global stress relief supplements market is valued at US$ 530 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for stress relief supplements is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is estimated to touch US$ 950 million by the end of 2033.

Ashwagandha dominates the market in terms of share as it enjoys extensive application in ayurvedic treatments.

“Demand for preventive healthcare products is on the rise, and this trend is expected to boost the growth of the stress relief supplements market. Additionally, as product visibility increases, the need for supplements that help alleviate stress increases. Companies are also focusing on spreading awareness of the effectiveness of these supplements through marketing initiatives,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

The market for stress relief supplements is characterized by a dynamic and competitive landscape due to the increasing interest in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The competitive landscape within the stress relief supplements market is evolving rapidly as more individuals seek effective solutions for managing stress and improving their mental well-being.

In September 2021, Nutraceutical companies such as New Zealand’s GO Healthy and Spanish saffron ingredient supplier Pharmactive noted an increased adoption of sleep aids and stress-relief supplements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 950 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Companies Profiled

Virtue Vitamins LIC

The Himalaya Drug Company

Ricola

Nutraceutical International Corporation

Cureveda

NaturesPlus

Pharmalinea Ltd.

ADM

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8894

Competitive Dynamics

The global stress relief supplements market exhibits a competitive landscape with a degree of consolidation, primarily shaped by the presence of well-established, large-scale enterprises that wield substantial market influence. This industry’s dynamics encompass a harmonious interplay of competition and collaboration, as leading players strive for market prominence while concurrently exploring avenues for innovation and the expansion of product applications.

An illustrative instance of this dynamic is seen in the actions of ASX-listed MGC Pharma in December 2020. The company initiated discussions with nations in South East Asia, contemplating the introduction of its scientifically substantiated oral supplement, trademarked as ArtemiC, into the market for potential commercial use among COVID-19 patients. This strategic move highlights the industry’s commitment to innovative solutions and collaborative efforts in addressing evolving health challenges.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global stress relief supplements market with historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on source (ashwagandha, chamomile, lavender, melatonin, Rhodiola, l-theanine), form (capsules & tablets, oil, powder), category (organic, conventional), and distribution channel (store-based [supermarkets, specialty stores], non-store-based), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Oxidative Stress Assays Market : Progressing at a CAGR of 9%, the global oxidative stress assays market is valued at US$ 1.05 billion in 2023 and is this expected to reach US$ 2.49 billion by the end of 2033. This can be primarily attributed to the rapidly rising demand for oxidative stress assays from pharma and biotech companies.

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market : The global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market is valued at US$ 6 billion and is thus estimated to reach a size of US$ 10 billion by the end of 2033.

Stress Urinary Incontinence Market : The growing geriatric population more prone to develop stress urinary incontinence along with availability of wide range of treatment options for stress urinary incontinence such as antidepressants, urethral slings, and urinary catheters is expected to be another factor propelling the revenue growth of global stress urinary incontinence market.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

CONTACT: US Sales Office: 11140 Rockville Pike Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20852 United States Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583 Sales Team : sales@factmr.com