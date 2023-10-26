The United States Stretchable Electronics Market is thriving, projected to hit US$ 8.3 billion by 2033, driven by healthcare tech, fitness trackers, wearables, and smart fashion.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The stretchable electronics market is anticipated to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to have a market share of US$ 53 billion by 2033, while it will likely be valued at US$ 29 billion in 2023.

Advanced flexible technology, healthcare trackers, fitness monitoring watches, and skin-based badges for insulation tracking are gaining traction in the market.

The technology integrating with connected devices through IoT transforms the market. Integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced computing is garnering market growth.

The 5G deployment and smartphone penetration are helping the market spread its boundaries while affordable prices, flexible technology, and high connectivity have shaped the market’s growth trajectory.

The higher application of stretchable electronics in the automotive, defense, and energy sectors is anticipated to impact these sectors. Robotic technology in the defense sector is further expected to propel the market growth

The transforming consumer electronic industry with daily developments is anticipated to add new programs to the market’s expansion. The research and advertising-based projects are expected to be successful.

Key Takeaways from the Stretchable Electronics Market Report:

The United States market leads the stretchable electronics market in terms of market share in North America. The United States region is thriving at a CAGR of 5.0%. The growth in this region is caused by the technologically enabled automotive sector and expanding healthcare research. Moreover, the transforming aerospace and defense research is projected to garner regional growth. The region is expected to reach US$ 8.3 billion by 2033.

The United Kingdom market is another important market. The market thrives at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to increased healthcare research, a growing population of millennial consumers, and fashion trends. The regional market is projected to reach US$ 1.5 billion by 2033.

China’s stretchable electronics market booms at a strong CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2033. The leading market dynamics are the expanding manufacturing facilities, technologically-driven population, and affordable pricing in China. Further, the market is likely to cross a value of US$ 13.4 billion by 2033.

Based on component type, the flexible screen segment leads the market as it thrives at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2023 and 2033.

Based on application type, the consumer electronics segment leads the market as the market thrives at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Previously, the segment thrived at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2022.

“The Stretchable Electronics Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. With the increasing demand for wearable devices and the development of flexible, stretchable components, this market is expected to witness a substantial surge in investments and innovation. Factors such as healthcare applications, sports and fitness technology, and advancements in materials are driving the expansion of this market, making it a promising sector for investors and businesses alike.” – says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape:

The key companies focus on building highly flexible, affordable, and easy-to-integrate technology. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

Leading Key Players:

Forciot Ltd

RISE Acreo

Sri International

Avery Dennison Corporation

Cambrios

Canatu Oy

GCell

Georgia Institute of Technology

Holst Centre

IMEC

MC10

Northwestern University

Recent Market Developments:

StretchSkin Technologies has started developing soft sensors that are polymer-based and are easily integrated into functional chip components. The technology also utilizes high-performance, nano-material, nano-wires, etc.

Flexosense has launched its flexible Electronic substrates, offering the sensor to healthcare devices, robotics, and consumer electronics manufacturers.

Stretchable Electronics Market Segmentation:

By Component Type:

Flexible Display OLED E-paper LCD

Flexible Battery

Flexible Sensor Bio Sensors CMOS Hybrid Sensors Photo Detectors Piezo Resistive Others

Flexible Memory

Flexible Photovoltaics

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotives

Medical & Healthcare

Energy and Power

Aerospace and Defense

Others

By Key Regions Covered:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

