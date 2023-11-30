OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stride Autism Centers (“Stride”), renowned for their evidence-based therapy for children with autism, is proud to announce its expansion across Nebraska. With three successful centers in Omaha and Lincoln, Stride is set to elevate its mission further with two new centers slated to open by March 2024.

The new centers will be located at 400 N 48th St, Suite C1 in Lincoln, and 13808 W Maple Rd, Suite 124 in Omaha, furthering Stride’s commitment to serving more families throughout the Midwest.

Specializing in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy , Stride’s clinical team offers the “gold standard” of treatment for children with autism, backed by a solid scientific foundation. Each Stride center dedicates its resources to preschool-aged children (ages 2-6), maintaining a 1:1 therapist-to-child ratio to provide support during the most critical years of early development.

Brad Zelinger, Stride’s Founder and CEO, shares his connection to the mission: “Stride’s mission to provide the best possible support to children with autism and their families is deeply personal to me. My sister has an autism-related disorder called Rett Syndrome. I founded Stride so individuals like her can get the effective therapy they need as early as possible to live more independent, joyous lives. As a Midwesterner myself, I’m particularly driven to extend Stride’s services to underserved communities throughout the Midwest.”

Dr. Ashley Whittington-Barnish, Ph.D., LCP, BCBA-D, NCSP, and Stride’s Chief Clinical Systems Officer, emphasizes the importance of early intervention, citing “Decades of research supporting the efficacy of early intervention for children with autism underpins our decision to specialize in the early treatment of young learners.”

Kristen Cooper Borkenhagen, BCBA, LMFT, and Stride’s Chief Clinical Operations Officer, reflects on the team’s dedication: “We’re grateful that our unwavering dedication to the highest quality care has enabled us to attract exceptional clinical leaders and therapists alike.”

About Stride Autism Centers

Stride Autism Centers is a mission-driven organization dedicated to providing evidence-based ABA therapy to children with autism. With multiple locations across Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska, Stride’s full-day program is designed to foster communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social skills, and transition skills.

For more information, contact us at 312-554-5578 (Illinois) or 515-207-5251 (Iowa and Nebraska), or visit our website .