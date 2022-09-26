STRIDE Fitness Launches New Location in Addison, Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STRIDE Fitness, a premium cardio-based fitness studio, is opening a new location in Addison, Texas at the Preston Beltline Shopping Center, 14999 Preston Road #112, Dallas, TX 75254.

A grand opening event is set to be held this upcoming weekend from Friday, September 30th, to Sunday, October 2nd. The event will be held during the following hours: 9/30, 5:30 to 8:00pm, 10/1, 8:30 to 1:00pm, and 10/2, classes 10:00am to 4:00pm.

STRIDE Fitness’ uses next-level technology, coach-led classes, and revolutionary treadmill-based interval training to deliver a total body cardio workout.

The Grand Opening event will feature special classes and introductory offers that will include a look at their three different class formats: STRIDE, COMBO and CORE. After getting a sweat in, there will be multiple vendors within the Dallas community joining the celebration.

Community favorites attending the grand opening event include Fleet Feet, Restore, Crumbl, Taco Joint, Chick-fil-A, and others. On Friday night, Taco Joint will be providing food, while on Saturday, Einstein Bagels will be providing breakfast and Chick-Fil-A will be providing lunch.

The grand opening will be kicked off by Founders, Aaron and Kari Perkins, who will be leading the open house festivities.

“STRIDE Fitness’ dynamic class formats and leveling system not only allow every client to work out at their own speed, but also provide a sense of community that is very unique to our fitness studio. We are so excited to share the STRIDE Fitness experience with the Addison community and we can’t wait to show clients of all fitness levels what we have to offer.” – Aaron and Kari Perkins

