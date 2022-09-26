Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / STRIDE Fitness Launches New Location in Addison, Texas

STRIDE Fitness Launches New Location in Addison, Texas

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STRIDE Fitness, a premium cardio-based fitness studio, is opening a new location in Addison, Texas at the Preston Beltline Shopping Center, 14999 Preston Road #112, Dallas, TX 75254.

A grand opening event is set to be held this upcoming weekend from Friday, September 30th, to Sunday, October 2nd. The event will be held during the following hours: 9/30, 5:30 to 8:00pm, 10/1, 8:30 to 1:00pm, and 10/2, classes 10:00am to 4:00pm.

STRIDE Fitness’ uses next-level technology, coach-led classes, and revolutionary treadmill-based interval training to deliver a total body cardio workout.

The Grand Opening event will feature special classes and introductory offers that will include a look at their three different class formats: STRIDE, COMBO and CORE. After getting a sweat in, there will be multiple vendors within the Dallas community joining the celebration.

Community favorites attending the grand opening event include Fleet Feet, Restore, Crumbl, Taco Joint, Chick-fil-A, and others. On Friday night, Taco Joint will be providing food, while on Saturday, Einstein Bagels will be providing breakfast and Chick-Fil-A will be providing lunch.

The grand opening will be kicked off by Founders, Aaron and Kari Perkins, who will be leading the open house festivities.

“STRIDE Fitness’ dynamic class formats and leveling system not only allow every client to work out at their own speed, but also provide a sense of community that is very unique to our fitness studio. We are so excited to share the STRIDE Fitness experience with the Addison community and we can’t wait to show clients of all fitness levels what we have to offer.” – Aaron and Kari Perkins

Contact: Jeff Corless 714.676.8878 or jeff@venturestrategic.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.