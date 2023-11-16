PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Striim is thrilled to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud, now generally available within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) region. Within KSA, Striim and Google Cloud will focus on enterprises within the Energy, Financial Services, Retail, and Telecommunications sectors.

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape of KSA, many businesses are operating on high-capacity systems With our continued partnership with Google Cloud, these businesses can effortlessly transition to real-time analytics with Google Cloud’sBig Query. Striim ensures smooth data integration, allowing businesses to execute high-throughput transactional workloads and gain instant insights from their data.

“Striim is truly thrilled and honored to launch our fully managed SaaS service in the new Google Cloud region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” stated Nadim Antar, Senior Vice President of WW Revenue and GM of EMEA at Striim. “This move follows our global strategy to bring the Striim capabilities to as many of Google Cloud’s worldwide customers, as well as of course ensuring we provide high performance, low latency service for Google Cloud’s global customer base. Customers in KSA will now very easily be able to spin up a Striim service and start replicating their transactional systems like Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server into Google Cloud’s BigQuery analytics platform to run a suite of real-time use cases, thereby enabling those customers to deliver higher levels of customer service, operational efficiency, and cost optimisations.”

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is currently witnessing a transformative era, with numerous high-profile initiatives that aim to position the country at the vanguard of AI and innovative business strategies. Striim’s partnership with Google Cloud aligns perfectly with the Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives, and we are eager to contribute to the growth and digital transformation of the region.

Striim’s collaboration with Google Cloud in KSA is not just a partnership; it’s a commitment to advancing the digital frontier of one of the most dynamic regions in the world.

For businesses ready to be part of this digital innovation, Striim and Google Cloud are here to simplify, streamline, and amplify the data analytics journey for enterprise customers.

About Striim

Striim, Inc. is the only supplier of unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations in the Digital Economy. Striim Platform and Striim Cloud make it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of real-time data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers it to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency enabling real-time operations and analytics. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

Media Contact: