PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Striim, Inc. , today announced the availability of Striim Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the fastest way for customers to deliver real-time data and insights to power real-time analytics, business intelligence, and decision-making to meet the needs of the digital economy. Striim Cloud is the industry’s first and only fully-managed, unified software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for real-time streaming data integration and analytics from both on-premise or hybrid cloud mission-critical applications. With a few clicks, customers can easily build real-time data pipelines to stream trillions of events every day with Streaming SQL, backed by enterprise-grade operational, security, and management features. Striim Cloud’s zero-maintenance, highly scalable platform enables customers to transform their businesses by adopting new cloud models, digitizing legacy systems, and modernizing their application infrastructure.

Enterprises are increasing their investments in cloud technologies, process automation, and data-driven workflows to develop and deploy new products and experiences across their organizations. These shifts are accelerated by sophisticated and data-intensive applications driven by cloud-based solutions and vast amounts of diverse data and insights. With a real-time model for streaming data, operations leaders can ensure their analytics architecture has access to the best possible information to inform their business decisions.

Legacy technologies mainly rely on “batch” based solutions that limit new modern, data-driven business needs. Real-time streaming data and analytics, by comparison, inform customer strategies and tactics across the entire organization, but to be effective, customers need real-time systems to ingest, process, query, and analyze data to deliver insights and enable decisions in real time. Striim Cloud on AWS delivers these capabilities.

“The ability to make strategic business decisions in real-time is critical to becoming a market leader in today’s digital economy,” said Alok Pareek, Striim’s co-founder and EVP, Product, Striim Inc. “Striim Cloud is an easy-to-use, powerful, SaaS solution that runs natively on AWS giving enterprises an invaluable advantage in delighting their customers through data-driven actionable insights. We’re thrilled to make Striim Cloud’s capabilities available to AWS customers worldwide.”

Striim Cloud on AWS is the only solution that delivers the real-time autonomous data pipelines that enable enterprises of all sizes, from FORTUNE 50 giants to startups, to seamlessly evolve their legacy application architectures to modern, cloud-native architectures with minimum disruption. The platform uses change data capture (CDC) to detect source database changes, removing the impact on other operations and maintaining the most up-to-date data possible. Customers can continuously query, enrich and run analysis on a live data stream in transit rather than query the data after it has reached the target database or data warehouse, making it possible to build applications on the pipeline and expand data capabilities without impacting performance.

Striim Cloud on AWS delivers multiple capabilities for digital transformation to the enterprise:

Striim Cloud delivers instant access to what’s happening right now across multiple applications: With real-time streaming data, IT can instantly know what’s happening, from customer behavior to marketing campaigns to supply-chain operations and more. Striim Cloud’s real-time streaming model is inherently superior to legacy ETL batch methods.

With real-time streaming data, IT can instantly know what’s happening, from customer behavior to marketing campaigns to supply-chain operations and more. Striim Cloud’s real-time streaming model is inherently superior to legacy ETL batch methods. Striim Cloud delivers the simplicity, elasticity, and scalability of the cloud: Customers have a unified view of all data pipelines. They can add new pipelines or modify existing pipelines while Striim does the heavy lifting in the background to support them. Striim Cloud supports cloud-native services and integrations. This foundation enables enterprises to adapt to changing market requirements at will.

Customers have a unified view of all data pipelines. They can add new pipelines or modify existing pipelines while Striim does the heavy lifting in the background to support them. Striim Cloud supports cloud-native services and integrations. This foundation enables enterprises to adapt to changing market requirements at will. Striim Cloud Enterprise super-charges enterprise innovation: Building applications based on real-time data gives enterprises a competitive edge. Striim Cloud makes it easy to innovate on applications leveraging data for new use cases.

Striim Cloud on AWS is available in North America today. Interested CIOs, CDOs, and data engineers can find out more here https://striim.com/striim-cloud .

About Striim

Striim, Inc. is the only supplier of unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations in the Digital Economy. Striim Platform and Striim Cloud make it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of real-time data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers it to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency enabling real-time operations and analytics. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.