PALO ALTO, Calif., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Striim, Inc. is proud to showcase the new connectors for Google Cloud customers at Google Next in Las Vegas. With the recent launch of Striim Cloud for Application Integration, Striim has partnered closely with Google Cloud’s product team to ensure our 3 additional connectors are seamlessly integrated with BigQuery. Striim is excited to launch connectors for Stripe, Zendesk, and HubSpot as the first, with many more to follow.

“To combine contexts and deliver richer AI-based analytics, Striim is excited to expand its product offerings and commitment to BigQuery customers with the launch of our Striim Cloud for Application Integration product offering, which launched in Q1 2024,” stated Alok Pareek, Cofounder and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products at Striim. “As a continuation of our close product integration and collaboration with Google Cloud, we are excited to announce these 3 new connectors for Stripe, Zendesk, and HubSpot at Google Cloud Next. This enables real-time delivery from cloud-native SaaS applications into BigQuery with powerful alerting, masking, transformation, and telemetry capabilities. The roadmap for 2024 will continue to build momentum as we launch more connectors each month and prioritize the connectors our customers use most often for mission-critical workloads.”

“Enterprises have an ever-increasing need for reliable solutions that can stream mission-critical data to BigQuery in real time,” said Yasmeen Ahmad, Managing Director, Data Analytics at Google Cloud. “With Striim Cloud for Application Integration, customers can easily integrate their data from ISV apps directly into BigQuery, reducing their time to insight so their operational and customer service teams can realize immediate impact from these insights instantly.”

Striim Cloud for Application Integration is built on a proven real-time streaming, scalable, and highly available Striim Cloud platform. As a Google Cloud native product, Striim Cloud can be used as a fully managed service removing the complexity of continuous data integration and empowering teams to focus on business-level initiatives without having to worry about the underlying technical challenges to set up and maintain integrations. Organizations that need to move data quickly and easily from their most popular applications such as HubSpot, Stripe, and Zendesk can trust that Striim will seamlessly move their data into BigQuery in real time. This combination of high-quality data that enterprises depend on for actionable insights can reduce operational inefficiencies saving on operating expenditures and improve customer satisfaction yielding higher revenue.

Key features of this new offering include:

Automated schema creation, initial load of historical data, and continuous syncs in real time to BigQuery from application connectors

Dedicated single-tenant architecture and modern network security features to ensure the highest level of data security

Secure, OAuth connectivity and SAML 2.0 Authentication

Ability to transform data in-flight, in real time to deliver business-ready application data to BigQuery

Real-time monitoring of data delivery and data quality SLAs

Additional Resources

About Striim

Striim, Inc. is the only supplier of unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations in the Digital Economy. Striim Platform and Striim Cloud make it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of real-time data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers it to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency enabling real-time operations and analytics.