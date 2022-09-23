Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Strike Averted at Six KPC Health Hospitals as Workers, Management Reach Agreement

Strike Averted at Six KPC Health Hospitals as Workers, Management Reach Agreement

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Five-Day Strike was to be Held at Six Facilities Across Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Late last night, workers and management at KPC Health reached a tentative agreement, allowing workers to call off an impending five-day strike scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 at 6am. The new agreement significantly raises wages at six KPC facilities across Orange County and the Inland Empire, addressing workers’ concerns about chronic short staffing and high turnover.

“We’ve had such a hard time keeping good healthcare workers at our hospital. New employees come in, but between the tough, risky workload and the low pay, they quickly move on to better paying jobs, sometimes in a matter of weeks,” said Mychelle Ramey, a Respiratory Therapist at South Coast Global Medical Center. “With this new agreement, we have a better shot of attracting and retaining good caregivers here, which means better, safer care for our patients and our community.”

The tentative agreement applies to a variety of job classes across six facilities, including respiratory therapists, licensed vocational nurses, certified nursing assistants, radiology technologists, food service workers, operating room and emergency room technicians, unit secretaries, transporters, and admitting clerks. Affected KPC facilities include Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville, Anaheim Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, Hemet Global Medical Center, and Menifee Valley Medical Center.             

KPC Health Inc. is a for-profit, nationwide healthcare chain. More than 1,400 KPC Health Inc. employees are members of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW), and their contract with the hospital expired July 13, 2022.

# # # # #

SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) is a healthcare justice union of more than 100,000 healthcare workers, patients, and healthcare activists united to ensure affordable, accessible, high-quality care for all Californians, provided by valued and respected healthcare workers. Learn more at www.seiu-uhw.org.

CONTACT: Tom Parker
Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW)
510-384-6904
tparker@seiu-uhw.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.