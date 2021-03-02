StrikeForce Expands its Global Distribution Network to Include the Middle East & Africa

Breaking News
Resellers from around the world are reaching out to us to distribute our SafeVchat & PrivacyLok secure video conferencing solutions

EDISON, N.J., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), a cyber security technology company that prevents data theft and security breaches, today announced that its global distribution channel has expanded to include the Middle East & Africa.

“Expanding one’s distribution channel is essential if you’re looking to be a dominate player in the industry,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce, “and that’s exactly what we plan on doing in the video conferencing market. Not only are our SafeVchat™ & PrivacyLok™ the most secure solutions on the market today, we now have distributors from around the world reaching out to us wanting to resell our products in their respective countries. Several of our newest partners were previously Zoom & Teams resellers and they’ve now jumped ship to represent a more secure video conferencing solution.”

“In the last two months eight new partners have signed-on to distribute our products. This now gives us partners throughout the US, Canada, Europe and now Africa & the Middle East (see our website for some of their names). We have also been contacted by potential partners in Australia & Asia. To dominate an industry, you need great products and great distribution partners for which we already have one of the best products in the market,” says Kay, ”and now we are going to build an expansive distribution channel.”

“Our SafeVchat & PrivacyLok solutions offer our reseller partners a fantastic opportunity,” says, Kay, “they truly are one-of-a kind products. SafeVchat is the industry’s first video conferencing platform with cyber security built into the architecture of the service. In the last ten months, we’ve added more cyber security features than every other big-name competitor combined, and most of them have been in business ten years or more. Our PrivacyLok stops malware from stealing usernames, passwords or other confidential and personal information as users type on the keyboard, while blocking spyware from taking control over a device’s camera, microphone, speakers and clipboard. Additionally, PrivacyLok will protect Zoom, Teams and all other video conferencing platforms and applications with the same level of protection, but of course for all of the security benefits, SafeVchat is the best.”

Our PrivacyLok launched last week, and is available right now, and SafeVchat launches next Monday March 8th. For more information, please visit www.safevchat.com, or www.privacylok.com.

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company’s identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the impact of COVID-19, the issuance of the company’s pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Corporate Contact Info:
StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
​Mark L. Kay, CEO
(732) 661-9641
[email protected]

Media Contact Info:
StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
George Waller
(732) 661-9641
[email protected]

