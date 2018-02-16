MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A prolonged 7.2 magnitude quake that rocked Mexico on Friday left nearly a million homes and businesses without power in the capital and four southwest states, the federal electricity commission said, but no deaths were reported.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Big Mexico quake cuts power and damages homes; two dead in crash - February 17, 2018
- Strong 7.2 Mexico quake cuts power and damages homes; no deaths reported - February 16, 2018
- FBI admits failure to act on Florida school gunman, drawing anger - February 16, 2018