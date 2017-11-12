Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran, killing at least 145

BAGHDAD/ANKARA (Reuters) – A magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit the region around the border between Iran and Iraq on Sunday, killing at least 145 people state media in the two countries said, as rescuers searched for dozens trapped under rubble.
