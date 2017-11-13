BAGHDAD/ANKARA (Reuters) – More than 300 people were killed in Iran when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the country on Sunday, state media said, and rescuers were searching for dozens trapped under rubble in the mountainous area. At least six have died in Iraq as well.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran, killing more than 300 - November 13, 2017
- Trump and Philippines’ Duterte bond at Asia summit; rights mentioned ‘briefly’ - November 13, 2017
- Iran says it does not interfere in Lebanese state affairs: TV - November 13, 2017