Charlotte, N.C., March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE American: SGE) (the “Company” or “Strong Global Entertainment”) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Operational Highlights – Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

Revenue increased 9.4% to $42.6 million for the year and decreased 2.1% to $10.3 million for the quarter. Upgrades to laser projection continue to drive customer demand. Services revenue grew 26.6% during the fourth quarter of 2023, and 34.0% for the full year, with increased market share, new service offerings, and contribution from the Innovative Cinema Solutions (“ICS”) acquisition adding to revenues in late 2023. Screen systems revenue increased 5.3% during the fourth quarter of 2023, and grew 7.2% for the full year, largely related to marketplace momentum around laser screen replacements and expansion into Europe. This growth was partially offset by the timing of immersive screen projects.

The Company expanded its installation, project management, content delivery and other service offerings to address customer demand and expand market share.

Strengthened European presence with quick ship programs and local finishing operations.

Expanded immersive product solutions and installed the Company’s first Seismos immersive flooring project.

Completed the acquisition of certain assets of Innovative Cinema Solutions LLC (“ICS”), adding additional scale to the Strong Technical Services operations during the fourth quarter.

Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered solid results for full year 2023, achieving revenue growth and improved gross margins as demand for laser projection and customer upgrade initiatives increased as the year progressed. The Company also completed the acquisition of ICS assets in the fourth quarter, increasing the scale and scope of our services business. As part of our annual planning process, we evaluated the performance of all our lines of business and initiated a plan to exit the content business, as we strategically focus the Company’s resources on driving cash flow from our core entertainment products and services lines.”

Select Financial Highlights

● Revenue increased 9.4% to $42.6 million in 2023 from $39.0 million in 2022 due to increased sales of projection screens and equipment, as well as increased demand for installation and maintenance services. For the fourth quarter, total revenue decreased despite growth in both services and projection screens due to the timing of a large distribution sale in the prior year. The increase in demand from cinema customers was due to a combination of increased sales efforts, expanded market share and a rebound in the rate of investment by exhibitors for the upgrade of their auditoriums, particularly related to the pace of laser projection upgrades. Strong Global Entertainment expects the upgrade activity to be a multi-year catalyst in the industry. ● Gross profit increased to $10.6 million or 24.8% of revenues in 2023 compared to $9.5 million or 24.3% in 2022. The increase resulted primarily from increased demand for large format projection cinema screens and installation and maintenance services. ● Income from operations was $0.6 million in 2023 compared to $2.4 million during 2022. As increased gross profit was offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, including costs of operating as a stand-alone public company. ● Net income from continuing operations was $3.0 million as compared to $2.3 million in 2023. ● Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $2.6 million as compared to $3.2 million in the prior year, as increased profitability from products and services from continuing operations was offset by the increased general and administrative costs primarily related to expenses associated with operating as a stand-alone public company.

About Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. a majority owned subsidiary of Fundamental Global Inc (NASDAQ: FGF) is a leader in the entertainment industry, providing mission critical products and services to cinema exhibitors and entertainment venues for over 90 years. The Company manufactures and distributes premium large format projection screens, provides comprehensive managed services, technical support and related products and services primarily to cinema exhibitors, theme parks, educational institutions, and similar venues. In addition to traditional projection screens, the Company manufactures and distributes its Eclipse curvilinear screens, which are specially designed for theme parks, immersive exhibitions, as well as simulation applications. It also provides maintenance, repair, installation, network support services and other services to cinema operators, primarily in the United States.

About Fundamental Global Inc.

Fundamental Global Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including reinsurance, asset management, merchant banking, manufacturing and managed services.

The FG® logo and Fundamental Global® are registered trademarks of Fundamental Global LLC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses information regarding Adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”), which differs from the commonly used EBITDA (“EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA both adjusts net income (loss) to exclude income taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, and excludes share-based compensation, impairment charges, severance, foreign currency transaction gains (losses), transactional gains and expenses, gains on insurance recoveries, and other cash and non-cash charges and gains.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of performance defined in accordance with GAAP. However, Adjusted results EBITDA is used internally in planning and evaluating the Company’s operating performance. Accordingly, management believes that disclosure of these metrics offers investors, bankers and other stakeholders an additional view of the Company’s operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or to net cash from operating activities as measures of operating results or liquidity. The Company’s calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, and the measures exclude financial information that some may consider important in evaluating the Company’s performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) they do not reflect the Company’s cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, (ii) they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs, (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Company’s debt, (iv) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements, (v) they do not adjust for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in the Company’s statements of cash flows, (vi) they do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters management considers not to be indicative of the Company’s ongoing operations, and (vii) other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these measures differently than the Company does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. These potential differences may be caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses) and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense). The Company also presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because (i) management believes these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the Company’s industry, (ii) management believes investors will find these measures useful in assessing the Company’s ability to service or incur indebtedness, and (iii) management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA internally as benchmarks to evaluate the Company’s operating performance or compare the Company’s performance to that of its competitors.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information included herein, this press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,470 $ 3,615 Accounts receivable, net 6,476 6,148 Inventories, net 4,079 3,389 Assets of discontinued operations 940 3,167 Other current assets 1,062 2,881 Total current assets 18,027 19,200 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,592 4,607 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,793 237 Finance lease right-of-use asset 1,201 606 Film and television programming rights, net – – Goodwill 903 882 Other long-term assets 10 6 Total assets $ 26,526 $ 25,538 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,544 $ 4,102 Accrued expenses 3,112 2,685 Payable to FG Group Holdings Inc. 129 1,861 Short-term debt 2,456 2,510 Current portion of long-term debt 270 36 Current portion of operating lease obligations 397 64 Current portion of finance lease obligations 253 105 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 1,318 1,769 Liabilities of discontinued operations 1,392 1,805 Total current liabilities 12,871 14,937 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 4,460 234 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 971 502 Long-term debt, net of current portion 301 126 Deferred income taxes 125 529 Other long-term liabilities 4 6 Total liabilities 18,732 16,334 Commitments, contingencies and concentrations Equity: Preferred shares – – Class A common stock – – Class B common stock – – Additional paid-in-capital 15,740 – Accumulated deficit (2,712 ) – Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,234 ) (5,024 ) Net parent investment – 14,228 Total equity 7,794 9,204 Total liabilities and equity $ 26,526 $ 25,538





Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net product sales $ 7,167 $ 8,043 $ 30,776 $ 30,119 Net service revenues 3,119 2,463 11,840 8,834 Total net revenues 10,286 10,506 42,616 38,953 Total cost of products 5,292 5,812 22,871 22,729 Total cost of services 2,373 1,907 9,168 6,762 Total cost of revenues 7,665 7,719 32,039 29,491 Gross profit 2,621 2,787 10,577 9,462 Selling and administrative expenses: Selling 564 538 2,210 2,252 Administrative 1,828 1,143 7,757 4,836 Total selling and administrative expenses 2,392 1,681 9,967 7,088 Income from operations 229 1,106 610 2,374 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (51 ) (52 ) (256 ) (134 ) Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (222 ) (118 ) (406 ) 528 Other income, net 3,463 7 3,479 22 Total other income (expense) 3,190 (163 ) 2,817 416 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 3,419 943 3,427 2,790 Income tax expense (126 ) (118 ) (477 ) (535 ) Net income from continuing operations 3,293 825 2,950 2,255 Net loss from discontinued operations (5,198 ) (100 ) (4,860 ) (555 ) Net (loss) income $ (1,905 ) $ 725 $ (1,910 ) $ 1,700 Basic net (loss) income per share: Continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.37 Discontinued operations (0.66 ) (0.02 ) (0.70 ) (0.09 ) Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.24 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.28 Diluted net (loss) income per share: Continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.37 Discontinued operations (0.66 ) (0.02 ) (0.69 ) (0.09 ) Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.24 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.28 Weighted-average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share: Basic 7,838 6,000 6,922 6,000 Diluted 7,838 6,000 6,978 6,000





Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income from continuing operations $ 2,950 $ 2,255 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities: Recovery of doubtful accounts (62 ) (30 ) (Benefit from) provision for obsolete inventory (35 ) 49 Provision for warranty 347 299 Depreciation and amortization 596 697 Gain on acquisition of ICS assets (1,012 ) – Amortization and accretion of operating leases 236 68 Deferred income taxes (331 ) (84 ) Stock-based compensation expense 955 123 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,150 (1,595 ) Inventories 39 (309 ) Current income taxes 315 500 Other assets 538 919 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,158 ) (373 ) Deferred revenue and customer deposits (797 ) (758 ) Operating lease obligations (239 ) (69 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 3,492 1,692 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (1,748 ) (1,535 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,744 157 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (429 ) (253 ) Acquisition of ICS assets, net of cash acquired 58 – Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (371 ) (253 ) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations (503 ) (459 ) Net cash used in investing activities (874 ) (712 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on short-term debt (423 ) (305 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (55 ) (28 ) Borrowings under credit facility 9,604 – Repayments under credit facility (7,179 ) – Payments on finance lease obligations (145 ) (28 ) Proceeds from initial public offering 2,411 – Payments of withholding taxes for net share settlement of equity awards (116 ) – Net cash transferred (to) from parent (3,045 ) (33 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations 1,052 (394 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations – – Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,052 (394 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (67 ) 70 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations 4,106 1,115 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations (2,251 ) (1,994 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,855 (879 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 3,615 4,494 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 5,470 $ 3,615

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)