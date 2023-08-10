Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE American: SGE) (the “Company” or “Strong”) today announced operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Operational Highlights

The Company completed its initial public offering and began trading on the NYSE American in May 2023.

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled for the quarter with increased demand from our cinema customers and our first significant sale of IP at Strong Studios.

Added new customer relationships, including preferred screen partnership with Kinepolis, the Company’s first major European addition, and an exclusive service partnership with U.S.-based MJR Theatres.

Expanded service team to support increasing demand for laser projection upgrades.

Strong Studios completed the sale of a portion of the intellectual property for one of its projects, resulting in initial revenue of $6.4 million.

Mark Roberson, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This quarter demonstrated significant growth across our business and the advancement of key strategic initiatives that should drive long-term value for shareholders. The spin-out and initial public offering was a huge accomplishment for the team, and we are excited to now be operating as a separate public company. Business continued to strengthen as demand for laser upgrades increased and we continued to expand our market share. The recent record-breaking box office performances demonstrate the strength of the premium cinema market and laser projection and other enhancements to the viewing experience continue to drive exhibitor demand. We also continue to drive growth in our non-cinema screen business, and recently secured a new seven-figure immersive project that we expect to deliver in the second half of this year.”

Mr. Roberson continued, “Last year we launched our Strong Studios division to leverage the strength of our cinema business with the development of original feature films and television series. During the quarter, Strong Studios generated revenue of over $6 million, which we view as a noteworthy validation of our long-term strategy to create and market original entertainment vehicles. We are encouraged by the division’s progress and multiple projects in the pipeline.”

Kyle Cerminara, the Company’s Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are very excited to see Strong Global Entertainment operating as a stand-alone public company. Strong is an industry leader in the cinema business and has the opportunity to grow into a much larger entertainment company creating meaningful value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 202 3 Financial Review (Compared to Second Quarter 2022 )

Revenue grew 102% to $17.8 million compared to $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Revenues from screen systems and cinema services grew 24% and 42% respectively, as the demand from our cinema customers continued to strengthen. The Company has been increasing the scope of our services and added resources to better support its customers and to increase market share in cinema services. Revenue from installation services more than doubling during the quarter and the Strong Studios division realized $6.4 million in revenue from the sale of an ownership stake in one of its projects.

Gross profit increased to $7.2 million, or 40.4% of revenues, compared to $2.1 million, or 23.8% of revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit from service revenue was $5.1 million or 54.1% of revenues for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.3 million or 11.7% of revenues for the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit percentage increased from the prior year primarily due to the sale of intellectual property in one of the Company’s projects, as well as slightly higher overall gross margin from cinema services. Strong expects margins on installation services to continue to improve as the Company continues to onboard and utilize its internal installation team.

Income from operations was $0.2 million compared to a loss from operations $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, due to the sale of an ownership stake in one of Strong Studio’s projects, partially offset non-recurring transaction-related expenses recognized in the current quarter. Excluding non-recurring transaction related expenses, income from operations during the second quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million.

Net loss was $0.4 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, as compared to breakeven in the prior year. The increase in net loss was primarily due to the transaction-related expenses and unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $3.5 million as compared to $0.1 million in the prior year.

About Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. is a leader in the entertainment industry, providing mission critical products and services to cinema exhibitors and entertainment venues for over 90 years. The Company manufactures and distributes premium large format projection screens, provides comprehensive managed services, technical support and related products and services primarily to cinema exhibitors, theme parks, educational institutions, and similar venues. In addition to traditional projection screens, the Company manufactures and distributes its Eclipse curvilinear screens, which are specially designed for theme parks, immersive exhibitions, as well as simulation applications. It also provides maintenance, repair, installation, network support services and other services to cinema operators, primarily in the United States. The Company also owns Strong Studios, Inc., which develops and produces original feature films and television series.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses information regarding Adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”), which differs from the commonly used EBITDA (“EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA both adjusts net income (loss) to exclude income taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, and excludes share-based compensation, impairment charges, equity method income (loss), fair value adjustments, severance, foreign currency transaction gains (losses), transactional gains and expenses, gains on insurance recoveries, certain tax credits and other cash and non-cash charges and gains.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of performance defined in accordance with GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA is used internally in planning and evaluating the Company’s operating performance. Accordingly, management believes that disclosure of these metrics offers investors, bankers and other stakeholders an additional view of the Company’s operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial results.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or to net cash from operating activities as measures of operating results or liquidity. The Company’s calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, and the measures exclude financial information that some may consider important in evaluating the Company’s performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) they do not reflect the Company’s cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, (ii) they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs, (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Company’s debt, (iv) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements, (v) they do not adjust for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in the Company’s statements of cash flows, (vi) they do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters management considers not to be indicative of the Company’s ongoing operations, and (vii) other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these measures differently than the Company does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. These potential differences may be caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses) and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense). The Company also presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because (i) management believes these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the Company’s industry, (ii) management believes investors will find these measures useful in assessing the Company’s ability to service or incur indebtedness, and (iii) management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA internally as benchmarks to evaluate the Company’s operating performance or compare the Company’s performance to that of its competitors.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information included herein, this press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

