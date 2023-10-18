CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strong Global Entertainment (NYSE American: SGE) (“Strong Global Entertainment” or the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary Strong Technical Services (“STS”) has launched a brand new STRONG Mobile App providing customers with real-time support information, equipment status, and other important information at the touch of a button.

Customers now have streamlined access to real-time support information and equipment status in the STRONG App while maintaining the ability to call, email, chat, or login to the STS web portal to gather this information. The mobile app complements STS nationwide field service coverage, allowing quicker and more efficient interaction with the customers that utilize the services.

Will York, Technical Director for Strong Technical Services, commented, “We are excited to introduce our new STRONG Mobile App to our cinema industry customers. This app, powered by Strong’s monitoring and incident management system, is a game-changer for exhibitors, offering a comprehensive solution to enhance their operations. We are confident that our STRONG App will set new industry standards and provide exhibitors with a competitive edge.”

“The introduction of the STRONG App was a natural addition to our support services,” said Blake Titman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Strong Technical Services. “It is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers in the cinema industry. Our team has been working to add innovative solutions that complement our unmatched managed services comprised of 24×7 remote support, field service and installation services. The STRONG App is one solution of many more we are developing and investing in for our customers.”

Additional features, such as Live Chat, Customer Incident Management, QR code Asset Management, Technician Status, and many new features are to come. STS Mobile App is available to download from the Apple Store and Google Play store.

Those looking for more information about Strong Technical Services can contact the sales team by phone at + 1 833-222-9986 or via email at sales@strong-tech.com.

About Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. is a leader in the entertainment industry, providing mission critical products and services to cinema exhibitors and entertainment venues for over 90 years. The Company manufactures and distributes premium large format projection screens, provides comprehensive managed services, technical support and related products and services primarily to cinema exhibitors, theme parks, educational institutions, and similar venues. In addition to traditional projection screens, the Company manufactures and distributes its Eclipse curvilinear screens, which are specially designed for theme parks, immersive exhibitions, as well as simulation applications. It also provides maintenance, repair, installation, network support services and other services to cinema operators, primarily in the United States. The Company also owns Strong Studios, Inc., which develops and produces original feature films and television series.

About FG Group Holdings Inc.

FG Group Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and holdings across a broad range of industries. The Company has a majority ownership in Strong Global Entertainment, (NYSE American: SGE), which includes STRONG/MDI Screen Systems (www.strongmdi.com), the leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services (www.strong-tech.com), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. FG Group Holdings also holds equity stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly Systems, Inc., and FG Financial Group, Inc., as well as real estate in Georgia through its Digital Ignition operating business, as well as a manufacturing facility in Quebec, Canada.

About Fundamental Global®

Fundamental Global® is a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings. Fundamental Global® was co-founded by former T. Rowe Price, Point72 and Tiger Cub portfolio manager Kyle Cerminara and former Chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, Joe Moglia. Its current holdings include FG Financial Group Inc., FG Group Holdings Inc., BK Technologies Corp., GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc., FG Merger Corp., FG Acquisition Corp., OppFi Inc., Hagerty Inc., and FG Communities, Inc.

The FG® logo is a registered trademark of Fundamental Global®.

Strong Technical Services Contact

Blake Titman

Senior Vice President & General Manager

(402) 218-9560

blake.titman@strong-tech.com

Investor Relations Contacts