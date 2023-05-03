CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: FGH) (the “Company” or “FG Group Holdings”) today announced that Strong Technical Services (“STS”) has been selected by Bow Tie Management as its exclusive technical support partner. In this capacity, STS will support Bow Tie’s locations across the United States by providing installation, on-site servicing, and audio solutions.

Travis Henning, Sales Director of Strong Technical Services, commented, “Strong Technical Services is proud to be selected as Bow Tie Management’s exclusive partner for technical support. Our field technicians located throughout the United States align perfectly with Bow Tie locations and we are excited to deliver top notch field service and remote NOC support.”

Joseph Masher, Owner and Operating Partner of Bow Tie Management, commented, “We at Bow Tie Management are excited to partner with Strong Technical Services as we enter into a new period of growth for our theater circuit. We’re looking forward to their expertise in maintaining our existing projection and sound infrastructure while simultaneously exploring the next wave of presentation technology.”

“We are honored to support Joe and Bow Tie Management. Strong has invested in expanding and training our team the last two years to become a trusted partner for our exhibition customers,” said Blake Titman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Strong Technical Services. “Our service, installation, engineering, and sales solutions are unmatched, and we thank Joe for trusting us with the exclusive facilitation of technical support across all Bow Tie Management locations.”

About FG Group Holdings Inc.

FG Group Holdings Inc. (https://fg.group/) is a diversified holding company with operations and holdings across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment segment is the largest premium screen supplier in North America, provides technical support services and related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, and recently launched its studio operations to produce content for streaming and other entertainment outlets. FG Group Holdings also holds equity stakes in Firefly Systems, Inc., GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP), and FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF), as well as real estate through its Digital Ignition operating business.

About Bow Tie Management

Bow Tie Management provides turnkey management services to existing movie theaters and entertainment venues, with an innovative theater circuit made up of a combination of leased and managed locations. The company was founded as a partnership between entertainment industry veterans Joseph Masher and Steve Ventor, and Bow Tie Cinemas, the oldest cinema company in North America. Bow Tie Management continues to spread into other facets of the entertainment industry with several family and luxury entertainment concepts currently in development.

About Fundamental Global®

Fundamental Global® is a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings. Fundamental Global® was co-founded by former T. Rowe Price, Point72 and Tiger Cub portfolio manager Kyle Cerminara and former Chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, Joe Moglia. Its current holdings include FG Financial Group Inc. (Nasdaq:FGF), (NASDAQ: FGFPP), FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE American:FGH), BK Technologies Corp., GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc. (TSX:GFP), FG Merger Corp. (Nasdaq:FGMC), FG Acquisition Corp. (TSX:FGAA), OppFi Inc., Hagerty Inc., and FG Communities, Inc.

The FG® logo is a registered trademark of Fundamental Global®.

