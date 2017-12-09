Strong winds pose fresh threat in California wildfires

VENTURA, Calif. (Reuters) – California Governor Jerry Brown will survey the destruction of the state’s devastating wildfires on Saturday, as firefighters rushed to contain the blazes before dry desert winds were expected to intensify.
