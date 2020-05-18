Breaking News
Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Present at Upcoming 2020 Solebury Trout Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Series

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the management team will present at the upcoming Solebury Trout Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Series. Details are as follows:

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

To access the presentation, please login here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/solebury/mediaframe/38244/indexl.html

The Company’s presentation will be webcast live and archived on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.strongbridgebio.com.

About Strongbridge Biopharma
Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge’s rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV® (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The Company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

Contacts:

Corporate and Media Relations
Elixir Health Public Relations
Lindsay Rocco
+1 862-596-1304
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Solebury Trout
Mike Biega
+1 617-221-9660
[email protected]

