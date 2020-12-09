Stronger Together: MAGIC Pop Up Orlando, WWIN Orlando Showcase, and OFFPRICE Come Together to Create a Comprehensive Physical Marketplace in Orlando

MAGIC Pop Up Orlando, WWIN Orlando Showcase, and OFFPRICE will co-locate in February to present a thoughtfully formatted, multi-market physical event to support the fashion community in upcoming buying season

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Informa Markets Fashion, Clarion Events, and Tarsus Group announced today a co-location of early February 2021 events to create a multi-market physical event in Orlando, Florida for the upcoming fashion buying season. The collaboration between Informa Markets Fashion’s newly announced MAGIC Pop Up Orlando, a women’s and men’s apparel, accessories, and footwear event, with US-based fashion tradeshows Womenswear in Nevada (WWIN), a womenswear fashion and accessories trade event, and OFFPRICE, serving the affordable apparel, accessories and footwear sector, is an answer to the industry’s call for a much-needed comprehensive physical buying event in the first half of 2021. Following market disruption in 2020, this joint effort’s aim is to address the industry’s return to in-person experiences, with rigorous safety measures in place, while also driving greater commercial opportunities and business continuity for brands and buyers.

With a “stronger together” approach, MAGIC Pop Up Orlando, WWIN Orlando Showcase, and OFFPRICE will align February market dates and locations, with the events taking place side-by-side February 9 -11, 2021 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Each of the three events will feature considerate layouts, appointment-driven networking, as well as limited to no-contact registrations and early open hours for at-risk guests. Buyers can expect to find a curated array of brands across women’s and men’s trend and contemporary apparel, accessories, and footwear categories across multiple price-points including moderate, mass market, value sectors and more. With safety as the cornerstone for all event layouts and execution, event organizers from MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando, WWIN Orlando Showcase, and OFFPRICE are jointly approaching event planning with rigorous implementation of protocols across all shows to ensure highest levels of safety and hygiene. By coordinating the event location and timing, brands and buyers alike can maximize business opportunities in a single location.

“Connecting face-to-face and tactile experiences are key components to how the fashion industry does business – it’s more important than ever for key events players to unite and work together to deliver on the needs of our brands and buyers in the safest, most thoughtful, and effective manner,” says Kelly Helfman, Commercial President of Informa Markets Fashion. “At the same time, we realize that this is potentially the first time that our brands and buyers are coming together again and as such, safety and comfort are driving our strategic approach in event planning and execution. We are focused on collectively agreed-upon measures that can be implemented across all of our shows, while also continually monitoring local and government recommendations.”

Guided by Informa AllSecure – a detailed set of measures developed collaboratively with industry associations, event organizers and venues, attendees can expect temperature screenings at entry, mask and physical distancing requirements as directed by local and government guidance both on the show floor and in public spaces, as well as continuous sanitization and deep cleaning measures across all shows.

As the chosen venue for the co-location of all three events, the Orange County Convention Center, located in the heart of the Convention Center District and only 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, offers a centralized layout with various hotels, restaurants, and retail within nearby walking distance, limiting transportation for safety purposes. With state-of-the-art facilities and boasting two event buildings connected by five pedestrian walkways, the February events of MAGIC Pop Up Orlando, WWIN Orlando Showcase, and OFFPRICE will take place in the West Concourse, which has convenient hotel adjacencies via pedestrian bridges allowing attendees to walk in fresh air as opposed to taking shared transportation.

“The health and safety of all those who participate is our utmost priority and the Orange County Convention Center provides the perfect venue to gather the market together, with a campus-like property and space to accommodate proper social distancing. It’s also in close outdoor walking proximity to hotels and restaurants, therefore limiting the need for shuttles – among other additional benefits,” states Desiree Hanson, Executive Vice President, Clarion Events, WWIN Shows.

Further details on travel and accommodations, along with competitively discounted rate options offered by each show, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Directed by the need to rally around the industry, the collaboration of event organizers to ensure the safe and thoughtful reintroduction of live trade events in the first half of 2021 marks continual and increasing steps forward towards rebuilding and recalibrating the fashion wholesale community. As such, the co-location of these events will be one of the first in-person market opportunities for fashion brands and retailers to immediately and actionably revive and thrive again in the year to come.

“The importance of live trade shows and face-to-face meetings has never been greater than now. They are vital for fostering business, progressing industry, and bolstering economic growth. For this reason, we are very much looking forward to this first-time collaboration and bringing the entire fashion community together over the same time period,” says Tricia Barglof, Executive Director of the OFFPRICE Show. “By joining forces on the same campus, we, as a fashion community, are stronger together. United by the common aim of reinvigorating the retail industry, OFFPRICE, MAGIC Pop Up Orlando, and WWIN Orlando Showcase will be able to greatly accelerate its recovery post-COVID-19. Therefore, I’d urge everyone to get involved – exhibitors, retailers and venue partners.”

To register or apply to exhibit at the MAGIC event in Orlando, please visit: https://www.magicfashionevents.com/en/home.html

To register or apply to exhibit at the WWIN event in Orlando, please visit: https://www.wwinshow.com/?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=wwin_orlando_showcase

To register or apply to exhibit at the OFFPRICE event in Orlando, please visit: https://www.offpriceshow.com/?utm_source=Press%20Release&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=OFFPRICE%20Feb%2021&utm_content=OFFPRICE%20Show

