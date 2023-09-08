NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) (“Stronghold”, or the “Company”) today announced that the company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York.

Stronghold’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Greg Beard and Chief Financial Officer Matt Smith will present on September 12, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET and hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference throughout the day.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Stronghold’s investor relations team at SDIG@gateway-grp.com.

About Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.

Stronghold is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with an emphasis on environmentally beneficial operations. Stronghold houses its miners at its wholly owned and operated Scrubgrass Plant and Panther Creek Plant, both of which are low-cost, environmentally beneficial coal refuse power generation facilities in Pennsylvania.

