Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Stronghold Digital Mining Sets First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, May 16 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Stronghold Digital Mining Sets First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, May 16 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) (“Stronghold”, or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Monday, May 16 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operations and results from the first quarter 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the close of trading on the same day.

Stronghold management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, May 16, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 1-844-705-8583
International number: 1-270-215-9880
Conference ID: 3498036

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Stronghold’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 30, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056
International replay number: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 3498036

About Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.
Stronghold is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with an emphasis on environmentally beneficial operations. Stronghold houses its miners at its wholly owned and operated Scrubgrass Plant and Panther Creek Plant, both of which are low-cost, environmentally beneficial coal refuse power generation facilities in Pennsylvania.

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA
Gateway Group, Inc.
SDIG@GatewayIR.com
1-949-574-3860

Media Contact:

contact@strongholddigitalmining.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.