NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) (“Stronghold”, or the “Company”) today announced that it, its affiliate, Stronghold Digital Mining Holdings, LLC (“Borrower”), and each subsidiary of Borrower have entered into an agreement (the “Amended Credit Agreement”) to substantially amend its credit agreement dated October 27, 2022 (the “Original Credit Agreement”) with Whitehawk Finance LLC and/or its affiliates or designees and the other lenders from time to time party hereto (collectively, the “Lenders”) and Whitehawk Capital Partners LP as collateral agent for the Lenders and as administrative agent for the Lenders. Separately, the Company entered into a new two-year hosting agreement with Foundry Digital LLC (“Foundry”), replacing its previously announced temporary hosting agreement.

Amended Credit Agreement

The Amended Credit Agreement is designed to provide Stronghold with significantly enhanced liquidity and financial flexibility. The Company and the Lenders have agreed to the following key terms:

No mandatory principal amortization payments until July 2024. Based on the Original Credit Agreement, Stronghold was required to pay approximately $29 million in cumulative monthly principal amortization through June 2024.

Based on the Original Credit Agreement, Stronghold was required to pay approximately $29 million in cumulative monthly principal amortization through June 2024. Principal repayment through cash sweep. Following a five-month complete amortization holiday, beginning in June 2023, at the end of each month, Stronghold will repay the principal amount of debt outstanding through a monthly cash sweep calculated as 50% of the average daily cash balance for the month in excess of $7.5 million.

Following a five-month complete amortization holiday, beginning in June 2023, at the end of each month, Stronghold will repay the principal amount of debt outstanding through a monthly cash sweep calculated as 50% of the average daily cash balance for the month in excess of $7.5 million. Option to pay interest in kind for up to six months. If Stronghold’s average daily cash balance during a month is less than $5 million, the Company may elect to pay interest in kind, instead of using cash, for the respective month.

If Stronghold’s average daily cash balance during a month is less than $5 million, the Company may elect to pay interest in kind, instead of using cash, for the respective month. Elimination of all leverage covenants before Q3 2024. Beginning on September 30, 2024 and at the end of each quarter thereafter, a 4.0:1.0 net debt-to-EBITDA ratio covenant applies.

Beginning on September 30, 2024 and at the end of each quarter thereafter, a 4.0:1.0 net debt-to-EBITDA ratio covenant applies. Reduced minimum liquidity covenants. The minimum allowable liquidity (defined as unrestricted cash plus Bitcoin), at any given time, is $2.5 million through March 31, 2024, $5.0 million from April 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024, and $7.5 million thereafter.

The minimum allowable liquidity (defined as unrestricted cash plus Bitcoin), at any given time, is $2.5 million through March 31, 2024, $5.0 million from April 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024, and $7.5 million thereafter. No dilution. No equity will be issued in relation to the Amended Credit Agreement.

“With a lot of hard but necessary work, we have successfully restructured nearly our entire balance sheet to make the Company more resilient, and I am very excited about the next phase for Stronghold,” said Greg Beard, co-chairman and chief executive officer of Stronghold. “Our efforts to anticipate and respond proactively to challenges in our markets while prioritizing liquidity have helped us endure through this environment. With this amendment and our previously announced convertible debt exchange agreement, which remains on track to close this month, we will have removed all material mandatory principal repayments through the middle of 2024. We believe this puts Stronghold on course to capture significant value from our key markets, power and Bitcoin.”

The table below summarizes the key terms of the Amended Credit Agreement compared to the terms of the Original Credit Agreement:

Original Credit Agreement Amended Credit Agreement Principal Amount Outstanding

(as of 2/3/23) ~$54.9mm Unchanged Coupon SOFR + 10% (3% SOFR floor) Unchanged Ability to Pay Interest in Kind No Yes, for up to 6 months, only if average daily cash balance for the respective month

is less than $5mm Mandatory Amortization ~$1.6mm per month through

end of term $0 through June 2024

Then ~$1.6mm per month through end of term Cash Sweep to Lender None Beginning in June 2023,

50% of average monthly cash balance in excess of $7.5mm until debt is repaid Minimum Liquidity Covenants

(Absolute | Monthly Average) Through 6/30/23:

$7.5mm | $10.0mm

$7.5mm | $10.0mm Thereafter:

$7.5mm | $20.0mm Through 3/31/24:

$2.5mm | none

$2.5mm | none 4/1/24 through 12/31/24: $5.0mm | none

Thereafter:

$7.5mm | none Leverage Covenants

(Net Debt-to-EBITDA) As of 12/31/22: 7.5:1.0

As of 3/31/23: 5.0:1.0

As of 6/30/23: 4.0:1.0

Thereafter: 4.0:1.0 Before 9/30/24: none

Thereafter: 4.0:1.0 Board Representation No Right to approve one independent director and appoint one observer

Foundry Hosting Agreement

On February 6, 2023, the Company signed a two-year hosting agreement with Foundry (the “New Foundry Hosting Agreement”), replacing the previous hosting agreement entered into on November 7, 2022. The New Foundry Hosting Agreement applies to the same Bitcoin mining fleet of approximately 4,500 miners with total hash rate capacity of approximately 420 PH/s and average efficiency of approximately 35 J/TH. The New Foundry Hosting Agreement has similar terms to the previous hosting agreement, with a few notable differences:

The agreement term is two years, with no unilateral early termination option.

The applicable hosting fee will be the realized net cost of power at the Company’s Panther Creek Plant plus 10%, calculated on a monthly basis.

Foundry will participate in profit generated from selling power to the grid when miners are curtailed.

Beard commented, “We are excited to continue to partner with Foundry with this new long-term agreement, whereby Foundry will fully participate in our vertically integrated business model, validating our differentiated strategy. Further, the multi-year nature of the agreement offers certainty around keeping miners installed and is a natural pathway to fill a portion of our open miner slots capable of supporting approximately 4 EH/s of miners utilizing our self-generated power.”

