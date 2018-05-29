StrongPoint ASA: Alimerka has opted to buy the remaining contract value at € 3 700 000





On February 2nd, 2016, Alimerka supermarket stores in Spain and StrongPoint entered into a “cash management as a service” contract.

A total of 725 systems have been installed – 225 systems more than planned in 2016. The rollout has been a huge success, and after renting the systems for more than two years, Alimerka has opted to buy the remaining contract value at € 3 700 000 due on May 31st.

StrongPoint’s positive cash flow from this transaction is equal to the transaction value. There will also be a positive EBT effect in the range of NOK 15-20 million booked in Q2.

The service level agreement (SLA) and the software license agreement will continue through contract life.

“The Alimerka reference has boosted CashGuard sales in Spain. Our Spanish StrongPointers are doing a fantastic job” says Jørgen Waaler, CEO StrongPoint ASA.

