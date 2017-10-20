StrongPoint ASA: Third quarter 2017 result

Highlights third quarter

Operating revenues decreased overall for the Group due to the fewer major delivery projects than at the same time last year.

MNOK 204.8 (258.0)

The decrease in EBITDA is due to lower sales

MNOK 14.1 (36.2)

Cash flow from operational activities

MNOK – 2.2 (23.8)

Positive development within Click & Collect

Received an additional order for Click & Collect solutions in Sweden

The first systems to Utkonos in Moscow are shipped from the factory

The positive development in Spain continues

The start-up problems at Label’s new factory in Sweden have been resolved. The business area delivered as expected in Q3. EBITDA has doubled compared with the same period last year to MNOK 8.6.

About StrongPoint:

StrongPoint’s mission: Driving Retailers’ productivity by providing innovative integrated Technology Solutions enabling store owners to perform to their full potential.

StrongPoint has its headquarter at Rælingen, and has approximately 560 employees in Norway, Sweden, The Baltics, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Russia and Malaysia. StrongPoint has the ticker “STRONG” on Oslo Stock Exchange.

For further information: www.strongpoint.com

