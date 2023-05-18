Posters include data across biomarker, translation and clinical studies supporting development of cardiopulmonary programs LTSE-2578 and ANPA-0073

SAN FRANCISCO and SHANGHAI, China, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and pulmonary diseases, today announced that the Company will present three scientific posters at the upcoming 2023 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference taking place May 19-24, 2023, in Washington, DC.

“These data demonstrate the power of our GPCR structure-based drug discovery technology across broad therapeutic areas including cardiopulmonary diseases,” said Raymond Stevens, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Structure Therapeutics. “In close partnership with Schrödinger’s computational capabilities, we designed and discovered potential best-in-class orally available novel small molecules against the LPAR1 and APJR receptors which we are excited to continue to advance.”

Clinical and pre-clinical presentations include:

Poster presentation (P1059): Structure Based Discovery and Anti-fibrotic Activity of Novel Antagonists of Lysophosphatidic Acid Receptor 1 (LPAR1)

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET

11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET Session (A67): Biomarkers, Mediators, and Translational Models for ILD

Poster presentation (P207): A First-in-Human Single/Multiple Ascending Dose Study of ANPA-0073, a Novel Small Molecule G-protein Biased Apelin Receptor Agonist, in Healthy Volunteers

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Presentation Time: 11:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET Session (B59): Breaking Bad: New Drugs and Formulations for Pulmonary Hypertension

Poster presentation (P925): Discovery of G-protein Biased APJ Agonist Small Molecule for Pulmonary Diseases

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET Session (D108): Cells, Signaling, and Mediators in Lung Remodeling and Fibrosis

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the “Presentations” section of the Structure Therapeutics website after the conclusion of the presentations and will be archived on the Structure Therapeutics website.

About Structure Therapeutics

