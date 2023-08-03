SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and pulmonary diseases, today announced that it has appointed Ted W. Love, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Love brings more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceuticals industry, and currently chairs the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Board. He recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Blood Therapeutics until its acquisition by Pfizer in 2022.

“Ted has a deep passion for making medicines accessible to all and has spent much of his accomplished career focused on addressing healthcare disparities and bringing innovative breakthrough treatments to patients,” said Raymond Stevens, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Structure Therapeutics. “His experience building successful biotechnology companies and his insight as a cardiologist provide tremendous value in achieving Structure Therapeutics’ mission of making differentiated medicines accessible to patients around the world.”

“The focus of Structure Therapeutics on replacing biologics and peptides with oral small molecules could significantly improve access of important medicines to patients around the world with chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity and could help address some of today’s largest global healthcare needs,” said Dr. Love. “I look forward to working with the team to move these programs forward and maximize the potential of their unique structure-based drug discovery platform.”

Dr. Love joined Global Blood Therapeutics in 2014 and oversaw the development and FDA approval of Oxbryta® for sickle cell disease. Previously, Dr. Love held executive positions at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Nuvelo and Theravance. Earlier in his career he held a number of senior management positions at Genentech, where he oversaw the development strategy and execution that led to the approvals of six innovative medicines. Dr. Love is the current Chair of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Board and previously served as BIO’s Chair of the Emerging Companies Section Governing Board, and Vice Chair of BIO’s Health Section Governing Board. He is also a Board member at Seagen Inc. and Royalty Pharma plc. Dr. Love holds a B.A. in molecular biology from Haverford College and an M.D. from Yale Medical School. He completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in cardiology at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral treatments for chronic metabolic and pulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the company has established a scientifically-driven, GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring two wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to surpass the limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company’s future plans and prospects, the ability of GSBR-1290 to treat type 2 diabetes, obesity or related indications, and expectations regarding an oral development candidate targeting GLP-1R. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to the Company may identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that actual results, levels of activity, safety, performance or events and circumstances could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Company’s forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to advance GSBR-1290, LTSE-2578, ANPA-0073 and its other therapeutic candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize the Company’s therapeutic candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the Company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the impact of global pandemics, inflation, supply chain issues, rising interest rates and future bank failures on the Company’s business, its ability to protect its intellectual property and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 11, 2023 and future reports the Company may file with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investors:

Jun Yoon, Chief Financial Officer

Structure Therapeutics Inc.

ir@structuretx.com

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

Dan@1abmedia.com