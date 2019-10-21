Stryker completes acquisition of Mobius Imaging and Cardan Robotics

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stryker (NYSE: SYK) announced today it has completed the acquisition of Mobius Imaging, LLC, a leader in point-of-care imaging technology, and its sister company, GYS Tech, LLC (DBA Cardan Robotics).

“Mobius Imaging and Cardan Robotics bring expertise in advanced imaging and robotics, as well as a robust product pipeline, that will provide Stryker the opportunity to increase its presence in Orthopaedics, Spine and Neurotechnology,” said Spencer Stiles, Stryker’s Group President, Orthopaedics and Spine. “With this acquisition, we are positioned to make healthcare better by providing more complete procedural solutions, including sales, service, and support. We remain committed to our surgeons and helping them achieve the best possible outcomes for their patients.”

