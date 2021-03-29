Breaking News
Stryker to host conference call on April 27, 2021

Kalamazoo, Michigan, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company’s operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provide an operational update. Final operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be released at 4:05 p.m. that day.

To participate in the conference call dial (877) 702-4565 (domestic) or (647) 689-5532 (international) and be prepared to provide conference ID number 8988724 to the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Company’s website at www.stryker.com. The call will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

A recording of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. To hear this recording, you may dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and enter conference ID number 8988724.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or [email protected]  

Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or [email protected]

