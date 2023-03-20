New features within the Stryten Energy inCOMMAND solution allow users to scale advanced IoT solutions

Alpharetta, Georgia, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, today announced the launch of expanded functionality in the Monitor module of Stryten Energy inCOMMAND™. Stryten Energy inCOMMAND, formerly GNB Cloud, is an energy performance management software tool that makes it easy to design and deploy web-connected battery and charger solutions. With modules for executing power studies, modeling battery and charger solutions, monitoring systems and managing asset configuration, inCOMMAND is advanced motive power enterprise software.

The new enterprise capability of the Monitor module gives users everything they need to remotely manage motive power systems at scale. Multi-site customers can see battery health data organized by region or location and drill all the way down to the asset level for ultimate visibility. Dealers can manage rental and service customers from the same dashboard. With self-adaptive IoT technology enabled by smart gateways, batteries with PowerLoggers that move between customer sites are automatically updated in the software for location tracking.

“To manage IoT at scale with mobile assets, our customers and dealers need smart solutions that can keep track of where their assets are and how they are configured across their enterprise. Whether its managing batteries and chargers at one or two distribution centers, or a hundred, having this information at your fingertips is critical for our dealers to scale service business efficiently and for our customers to get the most value out of their motive power assets,” said Matt Gould, Vice President of Sales and Service, Industrial, at Stryten Energy.

The enhanced Monitor module also tracks fleet energy usage. This allows customers to see how efficiently each site is using their batteries and discover opportunities to optimize performance and reduce costs across the corporate fleet. For dealers, this also opens the door to new monetization opportunities such as “Power by the Hour” – monitoring energy usage and billing customers only for battery use, rather than charging expensive monthly fees. Battery licenses are issued upfront with an easy one-time payment guaranteeing data for the life of the battery that includes the capability to provide access for multiple users.

“Stryten Energy inCOMMAND offers our customers a 360-degree approach to energy and motive power fleet operation – providing tools they need to not only manage, but also improve, their motive fleets in a single solution,” said Gould. “The Monitor module fills in another key piece of that question – it offers the data needed to improve ongoing battery management across a dealer’s or customer’s motive power enterprise.”

