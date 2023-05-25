Company Expands Focus on Retail Distributions and Revenue Growth

PLANO, Texas, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, announces that Ms. Katie Grady has been named the Company’s Chief Customer Officer, effective May 30, 2023. Jerry Goldner is assuming the role of Senior Vice President / General Manager to lead marketing, the e-commerce channel and the innovation agenda for Stryve.

Chris Boever, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am excited to have Katie join our team, we have made tremendous progress on our transformation, and we are now entering into the growth phase. Her experience and capabilities are exactly what we need to achieve the next level of growth. She understands and is committed to building brands and developing our customer relationships in order to achieve the winning outcomes for the categories we compete in.”

“I am incredibly excited to join the Stryve team at this pivotal moment for the company, particularly considering the significant changes it has undergone under Chris’ leadership in the past year. Chris and I have experience together from our time at Hain, where we delivered accelerated revenue growth and enhanced profitability across several better-for-you categories, similar to the opportunity at Stryve,” said Katie Grady, Chief Customer Officer.

Ms. Grady previously held the role of Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Living Greens Farm. Before assuming this position, she accumulated more than ten years of experience at The Hain Celestial Group, where she was Vice President, Sales. During her tenure, she surpassed revenue growth targets and successfully expanded Hain’s market share. Prior to her time at Hain, Ms. Grady served as a national accounts broker, managing prominent consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands. Earlier in her career, she worked as a category buyer for Macy’s. Ms. Grady’s educational background includes a BBA in Retail Merchandising and Management from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, with a minor in Business Administration.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is a premium air-dried meat snack company that is conquering the intersection of high protein, great taste, and health under the brands of Braaitime, Kalahari, Stryve, and Vacadillos is a healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that is planned to disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today. Stryve also markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails, made with simple, all-natural ingredients and 100% real beef with no fillers, preservatives, or by-products.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon platform. For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve air-dried products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “intend”, “aim”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “target”, “milestone”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, “objective”, “guidance” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Stryve’s plans, strategies, objectives, targets and expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements reflect Stryve’s current views and analysis of information currently available. This information is, where applicable, based on estimates, assumptions and analysis that Stryve believes, as of the date hereof, provide a reasonable basis for the information and statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements involve various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stryve and its officers, employees, agents and associates. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, include: (i) the inability to achieve profitability due to commodity prices, inflation, supply chain interruption, transportation costs and/or labor shortages; (ii) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination or meet financial and strategic goals, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, supply chain interruptions, the ability to pursue a growth strategy and manage growth profitability, maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and retailers and retain its management and key employees; (iii) the risk that retailers will choose to limit or decrease the number of retail locations in which Stryve’s products are carried or will choose not to carry or not to continue to carry Stryve’s products; (iv) the possibility that Stryve may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (v) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Stryve; (vi) the possibility that Stryve may not achieve its financial outlook; (vii) risks around the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and (viii) other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those projections and forward-looking statements are based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Sandy Martin or Phillip Kupper

smartin@threepa.com or pkupper@threepa.com

214-616-2207 or 817-368-2556