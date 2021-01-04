STS Government Awarded HUBZone Certification from the Small Business Administration

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STS Government, a leading technology solutions and services provider to federal, state and local governments announced today that it has received certification as a HUBZone business by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA). The HUBZone program mission is to award federal contracting dollars to businesses operating in historically underutilized business zones through set-aside contracts and price evaluation advantages.

The HUBZone small business certification will allow the Leesburg, Virginia based technology solutions provider to compete for federal government contracting vehicles meant for companies under the program.

With this certification, STS Government will continue to focus on recruiting and hiring employees in HUBZone designated areas to expand the Company’s services capabilities and assist the government in meeting their mission goals. Mohammed Butt, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Having worked in Virginia throughout my career, I am excited that we were able to achieve this certification in recognition of our continued focus on our Leesburg headquarters and our team of employees throughout the state. We hope to continue expanding nationally with a focus on creating economic growth and job opportunities for people in historically underutilized areas of the country.”

The HUBZone certification program was enacted into law as part of the Small Business Reauthorization Act of 1997.

About STS Government:

STS Government, a division of SLAM Technical Services LLC, is a recognized small business providing IT solutions focusing exclusively on U.S. Federal, State and Local Governments, and large Systems Integrators worldwide. For more than 50 years of combined senior management experience, STS Government has been delivering maximum value to our customers by developing solutions to meet customer-specific challenges, and by teaming with global technology leaders that provide a broad range of products and services to meet mission needs.

