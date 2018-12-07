Student-Run Coffee Shop Celebrates Public Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Déjá Brew, the student-run coffee shop inside of iSchool High Lewisville Entrepreneurial Academy, a ResponsiveEd® school, is officially open for business. The Starbucks-esque java cafe celebrated its grand opening with a public ribbon-cutting on Thursday, December 6.

The Lewisville Chamber of Commerce along with district administrators, local officials, community members and students commemorated the occasion at the newly constructed facility at 1800 Lakeway Drive in Lewisville, Texas.

“I’m proud to say that this is now a fully functional coffee shop and official place of business in the Lewisville community, operated by students and serving the public,” exclaims the school’s Director of Innovation Gary Wilhelmi. “The concept fits into our entrepreneurial curriculum covering aspects such as finance, marketing, customer service, and other real-world business practices that we focus on during the school day.”

In addition to the student-operated coffee house, iSchool High Lewisville Entrepreneurial Academy offers an innovative learning environment in which global-minded students are empowered to design their unique pathway to entrepreneurial success. Through community partnerships and in-class instruction, students are given opportunities to earn certifications, participate in internships, build resumes and portfolios, and develop personalized business plans to be tested in real-world markets.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools®, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based, personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

