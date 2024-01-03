Some UK applicants had to quit Turing scheme as places were not confirmed or they failed to receive fundsStudents taking part in the government’s post-Brexit replacement for the EU’s Erasmus+ student exchange scheme were forced to drop out because places were confirmed too late, while others failed to receive any funding until after their return, according to research.The first official analysis of the Turing scheme, which launched in 2021 after being announced by the then prime minister Boris Johnson, found that four out of five universities (79%) had difficulties with the application process which was overly complex, repetitive and “tedious”. Continue reading…

