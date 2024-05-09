A North Carolina university is investigating after student Payton McNabb – who suffered long-term physical and mental injuries when a transgender volleyball player spiked a ball and hit her in the face during a high school match – filmed herself confronting a transgender woman in one of the girls’ bathrooms on campus.
“Western Carolina University is dedicated to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all students. The university’s primary concern is the safety
