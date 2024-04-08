MACAU, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Studio City Finance Limited (“Studio City Finance”) today announces that it has initiated a cash tender offer for up to an aggregate principal amount of US$100 million (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding 6.000% senior notes due 2025 (ISIN: US86389QAE26 and USG85381AE48) (the “Notes” and such tender offer, the “Tender Offer”).