Study Identifies New Role of BioAegis’ ‘Inflammation Regulator’ Gelsolin Relevant for a Range of Inflammatory Diseases

Gelsolin mitigates vascular damage by preventing release of IL-1β microparticles after trauma of high pressure and decompression.

Gelsolin is non-immunosuppressive unlike current treatments to quell inflammatory cytokines.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioAegis Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage, private company developing therapies for infectious, inflammatory and degenerative diseases based on a portfolio built around gelsolin technology, announced publication of new research entitled “Plasma gelsolin modulates the production and fate of IL-1β-containing microparticles following high-pressure exposure and decompression” in the Journal of Applied Physiology. Research was conducted at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Inflammation Causes a Decrease in Gelsolin and Elevation of Interleukin-1β- Carrying Microparticles

While human subjects were found to exhibit a modest decrease in gelsolin levels when exposed to high pressure, a profound decrease was measured after decompression, in a condition known as decompression sickness. These changes occurred concurrent with elevations of circulating microparticles carrying interleukin -1β.

Interleukin- 1β is an inflammatory cytokine. Increased levels of this cytokine are observed in cytokine storms and a range of inflammatory diseases.

is an inflammatory cytokine. Increased levels of this cytokine are observed in cytokine storms and a range of inflammatory diseases. Microparticles are small vesicles shed from cells that circulate in the blood and enable communication between cell types in the body.

Human blood neutrophils respond to pressure by releasing interleukin-1β-containing microparticles. This release was inhibited in the presence of recombinant human plasma gelsolin (rhu-pGSN).

Similarly, in a mouse model of pressure and decompression, microparticles initiated a systemic inflammatory process associated with neutrophil activation and activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome responsible for producing mature interleukin (IL)-1β, the primary factor causing diffuse vascular damage in this model. This inflammatory response depletes gelsolin and results in vascular damage measured in muscle and brain. Supplementation with rhu-pGSN mitigates the observed vascular pathology. Gelsolin is non-immunosuppressive unlike current treatments to quell inflammatory cytokines.

Supplementation with Gelsolin Can Prevent or Reverse Interleukin-1β-Driven Damage to Blood Vessels in Inflammatory Diseases

The study suggests that microparticles have an important role targeting interleukin-1β to the endothelial lining of blood vessels. “Our results suggest that supplementation with rhu-pGSN can prevent or reverse decompression sickness by reducing inflammatory microparticles…. This represents a new action for rhu-pGSN that may have relevance to a broad number of inflammatory injuries.”

These findings and others previously shown to demonstrate gelsolin effectiveness in models of inflammation and cytokine storm are supportive of the development of this platform technology in both acute and chronic disease and is currently pursued in a study in COVID-19 patients.

Susan Levinson, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of BioAegis Therapeutics stated, “Each time we extend our studies with plasma gelsolin, we become even more persuaded of its potential to address serious medical needs where current therapy fails. Gelsolin’s multiple roles in managing the inflammatory process hold much promise for clinical care.”

Gelsolin is a Key Component of the Body’s Immune System

Gelsolin is a human protein that is abundant in healthy individuals. It is a ‘master regulator of inflammation’.

Supplementing depleted systemic levels of gelsolin has enormous potential to prevent debilitating and potentially lethal ravages of inflammation, without compromising its essential function to fight infection and promote repair. Its unique qualities are:

Controls excess inflammation without suppressing the immune response to threats.

Host-based, not pathogen specific.

Naturally occurring human protein.

About BioAegis

BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. is a NJ-based clinical stage, private company whose mission is to capitalize on a key component of the body’s innate immune system, gelsolin, to prevent adverse outcomes in diseases driven by inflammation and infection.

BioAegis has the exclusive license to broad, worldwide intellectual property through Harvard-Brigham and Women’s Hospital. It holds over 40 patents issued for coverage of infection, inflammatory disease, renal failure, multiple sclerosis and other neurologic diseases. BioAegis has US biologics exclusivity and has recently filed new IP.

Investor Inquiries:

Steven Cordovano

203-952-6373

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Christine Lagana

[email protected]

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations of management. These statements relate to, among other things, our expectations regarding management’s plans, objectives, and strategies. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. BioAegis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.