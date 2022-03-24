Study in Modern Optometry Shows Effectiveness Of Merakris Therapeutics’ Eye Product, Opticyte® Matrix

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opticyte® Amniotic Ocular Matrix, a product of Research Triangle Park-based Merakris Therapeutics, has gotten the attention of a leading trade publication directed at optometrists.

The innovative eye care therapy creates a biological barrier to protect the surface of the cornea – the clear outer layer at the front of the eyeball – during healing. Merakris said Opticyte Matrix also supports cell attachment and ingrowth and is commonly used as a supplemental protective barrier in patients with dry eye disease and other corneal defects.

The latest edition of Modern Optometry highlights the study of a patient with a history of treatment-resistant severe dry eye disease, filamentary keratitis and epithelial erosions whose symptoms were resolved through the use of Opticyte Matrix in combination with other therapies. The use of amniotic membrane technologies is being used more frequently to treat nonhealing corneal defects, according to the study.

“The case report featured in Modern Optometry provides further evidence of the effectiveness of Opticyte Matrix as a potential treatment for a variety of debilitating and potentially serious eye problems,” said Merakris CEO Chris Broderick. “We are delighted to be included in a publication that is widely read and respected by eye care professionals.”

Opticyte is derived from amniotic membrane, or amnion, the innermost layer of the placenta. The tissue, which can promote healing, is donated by consenting mothers after cesarean section births. Opticyte Matrix is available in several different shapes and sizes to address a variety of clinic and surgical treatment applications.

Merakris recently partnered with Miracles In Sight (MIS) – originally known as the North Carolina Eye Bank – to supply Opticyte to eye physicians in North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. The organization, one of the largest non-profit eye banks in the world, is associated with 70 eye clinics in the three states that will have ready access to the product as part of the agreement.

Founded in 2016, Merakris Therapeutics is a leader in researching, developing and marketing regenerative healthcare products. The company is pioneering the use of birth tissue-derived technologies that protect and promote the healing of damaged tissue. In addition to Opticyte Matrix, its products include:

Dermacyte Amniotic Wound Care Liquid, a non-cellular sterile-filtered amniotic injection that promotes wound healing; and

Dermacyte Amniotic Wound Care Matrix, a human amniotic membrane tissue allograft that provides a protective covering for skin wounds and surgical sites.

Merakris also is investigating other novel biotechnology solutions that promote wound healing and skin rejuvenation.

