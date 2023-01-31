Endurance athletes supplemented with ThymoQuin® showed significant improvement in immune and psychological health.

Harrison, New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TriNutra, the supplier of the first cold-pressed black seed (Nigella sativa) oil standardized to 3% thymoquinone and <2% free fatty acids (FFAs), announced the publication of its study demonstrating the benefits of ThymoQuin® on upper-respiratory tract complaints (URTCs) and psychological mood state in endurance athletes. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study published in Food Science & Nutrition Research suggests that mediation with ThymoQuin®, through the Gut-Immune-Axis, can have a significant positive impact.

Stress-related immune changes can be significant for health, including a heightened vulnerability to infections and a decreased immune system. Exercise-induced stress can impact the immune system of endurance athletes by increasing upper-respiratory tract complaints and lower mood states. The study examined the potential effect of the proprietary black seed oil, ThymoQuin®, through dietary supplementation for one month, then using subjective and objective measures, the researchers tracked the results on the immune system and overall well-being.

The study included experienced marathon runners who consumed 500mg daily of black cumin seed oil (ThymoQuin®) or a placebo oil for four weeks. During the course of the 4-week treatment period (3 weeks before and one week after an intense endurance run), the runners who supplemented with ThymoQuin® reported significantly (-62%) fewer upper-respiratory tract complaints, better overall health, and more positive mood (+11%) when compared to the placebo group. Additionally, the Supplemented runners showed higher levels of Streptococcus thermophilus (+66%) and lower stress hormone expression (cortisol, -44%), both of which are associated with immune vigilance and psychological mood state.

“Rather than being an ‘immune-booster’ to stimulate immune system activity, ThymoQuin may be a natural ‘immune-modulator’ and ‘stress reducer’ that can help balance overall immune system activity,” said Morris Zelkha, CEO of TriNutra. “When the entire system is balanced, as evidenced in the study in the Supplemented group, there is a noticeable benefit for physical health and mental wellness.”

TriNutra’s proprietary full-spectrum Nigella sativa seed oil contains a high amount of thymoquinone 3%, the major bioactive constituent, with very low FFAs (<2%). ThymoQuin black seed oil is also recognized for supporting a balanced inflammatory response, improving energy (ATP) production, delivering excellent antioxidant capacity and antimicrobial effects for a healthier scalp, and improving aging skin.

About TriNutra

TriNutra was formed with a vision to serve unmet health needs with formulations possessing immediate action and efficacy. It has created an innovative approach to product development, focusing on synergistic relationships between ingredients for optimal efficacy, proper therapeutic dosages, and extensive clinical research to support the effectiveness of ingredient combinations. After multiple years of joint research and development work with Nigella sativa oil, TriNutra, through Barrington Nutritionals, released the first vertically integrated and standardized cold-pressed ThymoQuin® Nigella sativa seeds oil in the U.S., standardized to 3% thymoquinone. Learn more at TriNutra.com .

About Barrington Nutritionals

For the last 27 years, Barrington Nutritionals has made it their mission to provide the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and functional food industries with the highest quality ingredients backed by science. With a diverse portfolio of over 100 ingredients, Barrington continues to build relationships with the finest ingredient producers and leading innovators in the health and wellness space. These relationships create opportunities for innovations and exceptional problem-solving capabilities to meet its customers’ needs. To learn more, visit BarringtonNutritionals.com.

