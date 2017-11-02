Stull, Stull & Brody Notifies Investors of a Complaint Filed in Connection with the Merger of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) and United Technologies Corporation

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Rockwell Collins, Inc. (“Rockwell Collins” or the “Company”) (NYSE:COL) stock prior to October 10, 2017.

You are hereby notified that a class action complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa challenging the disclosure made in connection with the merger of Rockwell Collins, Inc. and United Technologies Corporation.

To learn more about the action and your rights, you may, without cost or obligation, contact Michael J. Klein, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 687-7230, x147.

