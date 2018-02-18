Stunned by massacre, U.S. students demand tighter gun controls

PARKLAND, Fla. (Reuters) – Stunned by last week’s bloodiest high school shooting in U.S. history, students across the country were mobilizing on Sunday for stronger gun laws, while Florida officials contemplated when to reopen their badly shaken school.
