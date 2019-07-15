Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2019

STURGIS, Mich., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: STBI) today announced net income of $2.3 million for the first half of 2018 and $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC, Oak Insurance Services, LLC, and Oak Title Services, LLC. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. The Bank also has a loan production office in Portage, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Oak Insurance Services offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights:

Net income increased 22% for the first half of 2019 to $2,339,000, compared to $1,911,000 for the first half of 2018, primarily due to higher net interest income.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding “well-capitalized” requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.73%. Total capital at June 30, 2019 was 13.44% of risk-weighted assets.

Total assets increased 4.6% to $450.0 million. The Bank’s risk-weighted assets were $311.8 million at June 30, 2019.

Net loans increased 5.9% to $329.5 million.

Total deposits increased 2.0% to $349.3 million.

Allowance for loan losses was 1.0% of loans.

Six months ended June 30, 2019 vs. six months ended June 30, 2018 – Net income for the first half of 2019 was $2,339,000, or $1.11 per share, compared to net income of $1,911,000, or $0.91 per share, in the first half of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 4.01% in the first half of 2019 from 3.77% in the first half of 2018.

Net interest income increased to $7.8 million in 2019 from $7.0 million in 2018. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $1.3 million. Total interest income increased $1.2 million to $9.4 million in 2019, and interest expense only increased $420,000 to $1.6 million in 2019.

The Company provided $113,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the first six months of 2019, compared to $139,000 in the same period of 2018. Net charge-offs were $0 in the first half of 2019, compared to ($5,000) in the first half of 2018.

Noninterest income was $2.6 million in the first half of 2019 and 2018, despite $112,000 decrease in investment brokerage commission income.

Noninterest expense was $7.5 million in the first six months of 2019, compared to $7.3 million in the first six months of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $313,000, or 7.2%.

Three months ended June 30, 2019 vs. three months ended June 30, 2018 – Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $1,297,000, or $0.62 per share, compared to net income of $1,154,000, or $0.36 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 4.02% in the second quarter of 2019 from 3.91% in the second quarter of 2018.

Net interest income increased to $4.0 million in 2019 from $3.7 million in 2018. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $619,000 to $4.3 million. Total interest income increased $567,000 to $4.8 million in 2019, and interest expense only increased $218,000 to $836,000 in 2019.

The Company provided $75,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $17,000 in the same quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs were $3,000 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to ($3,000) in the second quarter of 2018.

Noninterest income was $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, with increases primarily in gain on sale of securities and trust fee income.

Noninterest expense was $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to$3,6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $118,000, or 5.5%.

Total assets increased to $450.0 million at June 30, 2019 from $431.6 million at December 31, 2018, primarily in loans. Loans increased $18.5 million from December 31, 2018, primarily in commercial real estate loans.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $263.0 million at June 30, 2019 from $260.1 million at December 31, 2018. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, decreased $11.2 million in the first half of 2019, to $23.6 million at June 30, 2019. The growth in deposits, along with $10.0 million additional borrowed funds, provided the funding for the loan growth realized in the first six months of 2019.

Total equity was $41.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $40.2 million at December 31, 2018. The regular quarterly dividend was continued at a record-high $0.15 per share. Book value per share increased to $19.64 ($16.25 tangible) at June 30, 2019 from $19.11 ($15.70 tangible) at December 31, 2018.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgisbank.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, Dec. 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,550 $ 12,267 Other short-term investments 17,477 13,133 Total cash and cash equivalents 26,027 25,400 Interest-earning deposits in banks 6,109 7,350 Securities – available for sale 46,599 46,205 Securities – held to maturity 4,714 5,472 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 3,393 3,393 Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,811 67 Loans, net of allowance of $3,341 and $3,228 329,521 311,050 Premises and equipment, net 9,185 9,274 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 Core deposit intangibles 133 155 Originated mortgage servicing rights 1,194 1,171 Real estate owned 301 193 Bank-owned life insurance 10,648 10,515 Accrued interest receivable 1,641 1,550 Other assets 2,922 3,946 Total assets $ 450,032 $ 431,575 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 86,330 $ 82,442 Interest-bearing 263,012 260,058 Total deposits 349,342 342,500 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 53,879 44,109 Accrued interest payable 365 375 Other liabilities 5,026 4,391 Total liabilities 408,612 391,375 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock – $1 par value: authorized – 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding – 0 shares – – Common stock – $1 par value: authorized – 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,108,591 shares at June 30, 2019 and 2,103,991 at December 31, 2018 2,109 2,104 Additional paid-in capital 7,791 7,683 Retained earnings 32,233 30,526 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (713 ) (113 ) Total stockholders’ equity 41,420 40,200 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 450,032 $ 431,575

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Interest income Loans $ 4,314 $ 3,695 Investment securities: Taxable 259 268 Tax-exempt 215 276 Dividends 55 37 Total interest income 4,843 4,276 Interest expense Deposits 511 417 Borrowed funds 325 201 Total interest expense 836 618 Net interest income 4,007 3,658 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 75 17 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 3,932 3,641 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 313 330 Interchange income 220 210 Investment brokerage commission income 321 337 Mortgage banking activities 194 181 Trust fee income 164 126 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 72 63 Gain on sale of real estate owned 59 70 Gain on sale of securities 44 – Other income 22 23 Total noninterest income 1,409 1,340 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 2,257 2,139 Occupancy and equipment 477 443 Interchange expenses 99 89 Data processing 198 183 Professional services 70 90 Real estate owned expense 3 42 Advertising 76 69 FDIC premiums 46 73 Other expenses 573 511 Total noninterest expenses 3,799 3,639 Income before income tax expense 1,542 1,342 Income tax expense 245 188 Net income $ 1,297 $ 1,154 Earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.55 Dividends per share 0.15 0.14

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Interest income Loans $ 8,355 $ 7,056 Investment securities: Taxable 539 506 Tax-exempt 437 553 Dividends 100 93 Total interest income 9,431 8,208 Interest expense Deposits 1,013 793 Borrowed funds 602 402 Total interest expense 1,615 1,195 Net interest income 7,816 7,013 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 113 139 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 7,703 6,874 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 637 675 Interchange income 413 389 Investment brokerage commission income 612 728 Mortgage banking activities 406 369 Trust fee income 258 239 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 134 125 Gain on sale of real estate owned 61 67 Gain on sale of securities 1 – Other income 52 52 Total noninterest income 2,574 2,644 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,665 4,352 Occupancy and equipment 949 875 Interchange expenses 186 176 Data processing 394 363 Professional services 180 212 Real estate owned expense 8 75 Advertising 134 117 FDIC premiums 89 133 Other expenses 926 1,035 Total noninterest expenses 7,531 7,338 Income before income tax expense 2,746 2,180 Income tax expense 407 269 Net income $ 2,339 $ 1,911 Earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 0.91 Dividends per share 0.30 0.28

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 83,926 $ 81,874 Average interest-bearing deposits 265,464 275,261 Average total assets 446,180 434,115 Total risk-weighted assets 311,843 286,956 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 41,437 38,669 Average total assets 446,279 434,298 Total risk-weighted assets 311,923 287,169 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.07 % Return on average equity 12.55 % 11.98 % Net interest margin 3.96 % 3.74 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 4.02 % 3.83 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 81,813 $ 81,079 Average interest-bearing deposits 266,288 273,119 Average total assets 440,543 431,046 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 41,060 38,250 Average total assets 440,730 431,236 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 1.18 % 0.89 % Return on average equity 11.49 % 10.07 % Net interest margin 3.94 % 3.68 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 4.01 % 3.77 %

Contacts:

Sturgis Bancorp — Eric Eishen, President & CEO, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO — P: 269 651-9345