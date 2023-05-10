The United States Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer Market to Grow Due to Increasing Demand in Construction, Automotive, and Renewable Energy Sectors. Japan and South Korea Embrace Advanced SBS Block Copolymer Technologies for Various Applications

NEWARK, Del, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market revenue is anticipated to reach US$ 10.1 billion by 2033, up from US$ 5.8 billion in 2023. Future Market Insight estimated a CAGR of 5.8% for the market between 2023 and 2033.

Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is driving the demand for styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymers in the automotive industry. The increasing adoption of the SBS block copolymer in the construction industry given its excellent weather and chemical resistance properties is fueling the market expansion.

Get an overview of market drivers and challenges affecting this industry: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17164

The demand for adhesives and sealants is rising. This demand is seen in various applications such as paper & packaging, woodworking, and construction. This upsurge in demand is propelling the sales of styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymers. There is also a rising demand for bio-based and sustainable products in various industries given the increasing environmental concerns.

The volatility of raw material prices is an important restraint for the market. The fluctuating demand in various regions given the changing consumer preferences and regulations may also hinder market growth. The availability of substitutes like polyurethanes and polypropylene also has the potential to limit market growth.

There is a growing trend toward the application of SBS block copolymer in footwear production. This material is being used for the manufacturing of shoe soles and components. The durability of the SBS block copolymer is a key property that makes it suitable for use in the production of footwear.

Styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymers are increasingly adopted in the medical industry. It is utilized for the production of different medical devices and equipment. The outstanding biocompatibility characteristics of the material are the reason for this trend. These copolymers are unlikely to cause harm or adverse reactions to the human body.

Key Takeaways

The styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymer market in the United States is expected to upsurge at 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in China is expected to thrive considerably, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.

With a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, the market in Japan is predicted to develop notably.

The market in South Korea is predicted to expand significantly between 2023 and 2033, reaching a CAGR of 5.4%.

The styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymer industry in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise profitably, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033.

Didn’t find the data you are looking for? Our experts provide you with customized reports! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17164

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers in the styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymer market are involved in producing and distributing SBS block copolymers. They conduct research and development activities to improve the properties of SBS block copolymers. Manufacturers also focus on developing personalized SBS block copolymers to meet the requirements of specific applications. In addition, they provide technical guidance and assistance to their customers to ensure the proper handling and usage of SBS block copolymers. They also create collaborative agreements with other market participants to work together on research and development activities as well as invest in manufacturing facilities.

Recent Developments:

Kumho Petrochemical revealed in August 2021 its intention to adopt a manufacturing strategy that incorporates recycled styrene monomer (RSM) as a raw material. RSM is obtained from waste polystyrene (PS) that has undergone pyrolysis, which is a sustainable and environment-friendly method.

Kraton Corporation revealed in March 2022 that it is going to partner with SABIC, a multinational chemicals enterprise, to manufacture renewable Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC) that are certified by ISCC PLUS at Kraton’s manufacturing facility in Berre, France.

Competition Analysis

Kraton Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd

Lee Chang Yung Chemical Industry Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

En Chuan Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Dycon Chemicals

Dynasol Group

Avient

Biesterfeld AG

Trinseo

Elevate

Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market Segmentation

By Type:

Thermoplastic Elastomer

Polybutadiene Rubber

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Rubber

Others

By Application:

Automobile

Electronics

Medical

Construction

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Are you looking for deep information related to the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17164

Table of Content (ToC)

1. Executive Summary | Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Type

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By End-User Industry

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17164

Have a Look at the Related Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain:

Electrostatic Coalescers Market Share: Global demand for electrostatic coalescers is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% to US$ 5 billion in 2033.

Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Size: Electrochromic glass and devices have applications in the glazing of vehicles, aircraft, trains, and mirrors already used in vehicles which are expected to boost the market growth.

Polybutadiene Market Trends: Globally, the polybutadiene market is experiencing an enormous demand and progress in the past few years and the same trend will be observed in the upcoming years.

Polypropylene Random Copolymers Market Outlook: The expanding non-woven polypropylene fiber industry, as well as the increasing use of polypropylene in the packaging industry, are the major factors driving the market growth.

Basic Methacrylate Copolymer Market Demand: Increasing demand for basic methacrylate copolymer in pharmaceutical formulations, typically in the pharmaceutical industry, is driving the global methacrylate copolymer market.

Acetal copolymers Market Growth: The growth of the automotive industry, especially in emerging economies, is expected to drive the demand for acetal copolymers.

Ethylene Copolymers Market Type: Owing to its qualities, such as heat resistance, chemical reactivity, formulation flexibility, and cohesion and adhesion, demand for ethylene copolymers is gradually increasing.

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis Forecast: The demand in the global styrene butadiene rubber market is anticipated to witness considerable growth at 5.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymers Market Sale: The growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of solvent-based emulsion is expected to be the prime factor driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Expandable Polystyrene Market Value: The global expandable polystyrene market is growing at an exponential rate as it caters to the demand of various industry verticals through sustainable development.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com