Subfranchisor Rights for EXIT Realty in RI and CT Awarded to Melissa Shea

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Woburn, MA, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tami Bonnell, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International, recently announced that the subfranchisor rights for the states of Rhode Island and Connecticut have been awarded to EXIT Realty franchisee, Melissa Shea.

With over 15 years of experience as a real estate investor, Ms. Shea focuses on business development and leads a team involved in real estate sales, mortgages, education, and networking.  She is dedicated to the singular mission of empowering and educating families and individuals to gain financial independence through real estate. “Financial independence is more important than ever right now. I get to help people to use real estate to do that. I’m also a mom of eight kids, so I’m passionate about this because I’ve seen what it does for my family,” she said.

Ms. Shea will bring her success with over 500 fix-flipped units, $100 million in real estate transactions, and $50 million in brokered mortgages to her new challenge of expanding EXIT Realty’s footprint in Rhode Island and Connecticut.  “EXIT is one of the best models for real estate agents because it provides the opportunity to earn single-level residual income, retirement and death benefits— something no other company is doing—so people can take a break from real estate or retire comfortably and know their families are taken care of. This has been very helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she says.

“Melissa Shea is the real deal,” said Mrs. Bonnell.  “Her business acumen, real estate and mortgage experience are the perfect mix to build Connecticut and Rhode Island.  We are thrilled to have her as part of our regional leadership team.”

About EXIT Realty:  EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential.  A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than $460 million in single-level residual income to its associates. The company’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace and the Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund.  To-date, more than $5.5 million has been pledged to charity.  For more information please visit joinexitrealty.com and exitrealty.com.

